50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"

Nicole Kidman on Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Why Nicole Kidman Is "Really Glad" Alexander Skarsgard Won an Emmy For Big Little Lies

At an event in San Francisco Tuesday night, Nicole Kidman praised her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard for his Emmy-winning role as her abusive husband in the HBO series. She said, "I'm really glad he won the Emmy because it's very, very hard for an actor or an actress to play somebody that's so unlikable. He was actually overseas when the series was initially released and he said he came back and people were looking at him on the street and going, 'I hate you.'" She then said, "It means people saw what a great job he did as an actor."

While his role as Perry is truly despicable, we have to agree with Nicole. We still love you, Alexander (even with the mustache)!

Image Source: HBO
Stephen Colbert Hilariously Mocks Trump For Never Winning an Emmy
Miriam Shor Interview About Younger and Diana Trout
Younger's Miriam Shor on Bringing Diana Trout to Life, Career Advice and Female Empowerment
Fergie Quotes About Josh Duhamel Breakup September 2017
Fergie Breaks Her Silence on Josh Duhamel Split: "It Was Just Getting a Little Weird"
Ryan Gosling Talking About Taking Ballet
Ryan Gosling Took Ballet Lessons as a Kid, and Now We Love Him Even More
Does Alexander Skarsgard Have an Accent?
Yes, Alexander Skarsgard Has an Accent, You Just Have to Listen Carefully
