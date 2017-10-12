 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Nicole Kidman's Best Pictures 2017

22 Times Nicole Kidman Was Having a Better Year Than Most of Us in 2017

View In Slideshow
June: Nicole Was Named Woman of the Year by Glamour Magazine
Image Source: Getty

This is shaping up to be one of Nicole Kidman's biggest years yet! Not only did she star in three huge projects (Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, and The Beguiled), but she was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year and she won her first Emmy for Big Little Lies. In addition to her impressive career accomplishments, Nicole also rang in her 11th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban in June, and their relationship only seems to be getting stronger. Take a look at some of Nicole's best moments from this year.

Related
Proof That Nicole Kidman Is (and Will Always Be) a Total Knockout
1 January: Nicole Kicked Off the Year by Being Crowned the International Star at the Palm Springs Film Festival
January: Nicole Kicked Off the Year by Being Crowned the International Star at the Palm Springs Film Festival
Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
Related
Nicole Kidman Remembers Her Late Dad at the Palm Springs Film Fest: "It's Emotional"
1 / 22
2 January: Nicole Took Home the Best Supporting Actress Award For Her Role in Lion at the AACTA International Awards
January: Nicole Took Home the Best Supporting Actress Award For Her Role in Lion at the AACTA International Awards
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Related
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Put on an Affectionate Show on the Red Carpet
2 / 22
3 January: Nicole Joined Reese Witherspoon in Presenting at the Golden Globe Awards
January: Nicole Joined Reese Witherspoon in Presenting at the Golden Globe Awards
Image Source: Getty / Handout
Related
It's No Lie, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Were So Cute at This Golden Globes Bash
3 / 22
4 January: Nicole Linked Up With Her Big Little Lies Co-Stars at Elle's Women in Television Bash
January: Nicole Linked Up With Her Big Little Lies Co-Stars at Elle's Women in Television Bash
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan

Related
The Cast of Big Little Lies Sticks Together Ahead of the Show's Premiere
4 / 22
5 January: Nicole Gave a Speech at G'Day's Black Tie Gala
January: Nicole Gave a Speech at G'Day's Black Tie Gala
Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli
5 / 22
6 January: Nicole and Keith Urban Looked Loved Up at the SAG Awards
January: Nicole and Keith Urban Looked Loved Up at the SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Related
You Can Almost Feel Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Love at the SAG Awards
6 / 22
7 February: Nicole Presented at the Directors Guild Awards With Her Lion Co-Star Sunny Pawar
February: Nicole Presented at the Directors Guild Awards With Her Lion Co-Star Sunny Pawar
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
7 / 22
8 February: Nicole Promoted Big Little Lies With the Rest of the Cast
February: Nicole Promoted Big Little Lies With the Rest of the Cast
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Related
Sorry, Donald Trump, but These Stars Prove That Girl Power Is Only Getting Stronger in Hollywood
8 / 22
9 February: Nicole Made a Glamorous Appearance at the BAFTA Awards
February: Nicole Made a Glamorous Appearance at the BAFTA Awards
Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan
9 / 22
10 February: Nicole Packed On the PDA With Keith at the Oscars
February: Nicole Packed On the PDA With Keith at the Oscars
Image Source: Getty / ANGELA WEISS
Related
Nicole Kidman Finally Explains Her "Awkward" Clap at the Oscars
10 / 22
11 March: Nicole Won the Golden Camera Award For Best International Actress
March: Nicole Won the Golden Camera Award For Best International Actress
Image Source: Getty / CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS
11 / 22
12 April: Nicole Supported Keith at the ACM Awards
April: Nicole Supported Keith at the ACM Awards
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017
Related
Few Things Are Cuter Than Nicole Kidman and Faith Hill Dancing Together at the ACMs
12 / 22
13 May: Nicole Took the Cannes Film Festival by Storm
May: Nicole Took the Cannes Film Festival by Storm
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey
13 / 22
14 June: Nicole Presented at the CFDA Fashion Awards
June: Nicole Presented at the CFDA Fashion Awards
Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo
14 / 22
15 June: Nicole Was Named Woman of the Year by Glamour Magazine
June: Nicole Was Named Woman of the Year by Glamour Magazine
Image Source: Getty / Rune Hellestad - Corbis
15 / 22
16 June: Nicole Cheered On Keith at the CMT Music Awards
June: Nicole Cheered On Keith at the CMT Music Awards
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
Related
Keith Urban Dedicates His Big CMT Awards Win to Wife Nicole Kidman
16 / 22
17 June: Nicole Hammed It Up on the Press Tour For The Beguiled
June: Nicole Hammed It Up on the Press Tour For The Beguiled
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
17 / 22
18 June: Nicole Celebrated Her 11th Wedding Anniversary With Keith

Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Related
After 11 Years of Marriage, Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like His Girlfriend
18 / 22
19 August: Nicole Killed It During Her Press Tour For Top of the Lake
August: Nicole Killed It During Her Press Tour For Top of the Lake
Image Source: Getty / Mark Metcalfe
19 / 22
20 September: Nicole and Keith Hit Up the Toronto International Film Festival
September: Nicole and Keith Hit Up the Toronto International Film Festival
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici
20 / 22
21 September: Nicole Took Home Gold For Big Little Lies at the Emmys
September: Nicole Took Home Gold For Big Little Lies at the Emmys
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Related
Yep, Nicole Kidman Did Just Kiss Alexander Skarsgård Smack on the Lips in Front of Keith Urban
21 / 22
22 September: Nicole Hosted a Charity Event to Benefit Futures Without Violence
September: Nicole Hosted a Charity Event to Benefit Futures Without Violence
Image Source: Getty / Meera Fox
Related
Nicole Kidman Made a Point to Acknowledge Her Adult Children in a Post-Emmys Interview
22 / 22
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Nicole KidmanRed CarpetZoe Kravitz
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Red Carpet
Harvey Weinstein's Wife Is the Designer Behind the Successful Label Marchesa
by Marina Liao
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Cutest Pictures
Red Carpet
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen
by Monica Sisavat
Matt Damon at Thor Premiere After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Celebrity News
Matt Damon Is All Smiles Amid Rumours He Tried to Shut Down Harvey Weinstein Exposé
by Kelsie Gibson
Kaia Gerber Wears Philosophy di Lorenzo Dress to Omega Event
Celebrity Style
Kaia Gerber's Bringing Back the Dress Style You Completely Forgot About
by Marina Liao
Miley Cyrus Moschino Dress at Thor Premiere 2017
Celebrity Style
Miley Cyrus Rarely Does Red Carpets — but in This Dress, She Can Do Anything
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds