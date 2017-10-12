12/10/17 12/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Nicole Kidman's Best Pictures 2017 22 Times Nicole Kidman Was Having a Better Year Than Most of Us in 2017 12 October, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty This is shaping up to be one of Nicole Kidman's biggest years yet! Not only did she star in three huge projects (Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, and The Beguiled), but she was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year and she won her first Emmy for Big Little Lies. In addition to her impressive career accomplishments, Nicole also rang in her 11th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban in June, and their relationship only seems to be getting stronger. Take a look at some of Nicole's best moments from this year. RelatedProof That Nicole Kidman Is (and Will Always Be) a Total Knockout 1 January: Nicole Kicked Off the Year by Being Crowned the International Star at the Palm Springs Film Festival Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac RelatedNicole Kidman Remembers Her Late Dad at the Palm Springs Film Fest: "It's Emotional" 1 / 22 2 January: Nicole Took Home the Best Supporting Actress Award For Her Role in Lion at the AACTA International Awards Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson RelatedNicole Kidman and Keith Urban Put on an Affectionate Show on the Red Carpet 2 / 22 3 January: Nicole Joined Reese Witherspoon in Presenting at the Golden Globe Awards Image Source: Getty / Handout RelatedIt's No Lie, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Were So Cute at This Golden Globes Bash 3 / 22 4 January: Nicole Linked Up With Her Big Little Lies Co-Stars at Elle's Women in Television Bash Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan RelatedThe Cast of Big Little Lies Sticks Together Ahead of the Show's Premiere 4 / 22 5 January: Nicole Gave a Speech at G'Day's Black Tie Gala Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli 5 / 22 6 January: Nicole and Keith Urban Looked Loved Up at the SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez RelatedYou Can Almost Feel Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Love at the SAG Awards 6 / 22 7 February: Nicole Presented at the Directors Guild Awards With Her Lion Co-Star Sunny Pawar Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 7 / 22 8 February: Nicole Promoted Big Little Lies With the Rest of the Cast Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff RelatedSorry, Donald Trump, but These Stars Prove That Girl Power Is Only Getting Stronger in Hollywood 8 / 22 9 February: Nicole Made a Glamorous Appearance at the BAFTA Awards Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan 9 / 22 10 February: Nicole Packed On the PDA With Keith at the Oscars Image Source: Getty / ANGELA WEISS RelatedNicole Kidman Finally Explains Her "Awkward" Clap at the Oscars 10 / 22 11 March: Nicole Won the Golden Camera Award For Best International Actress Image Source: Getty / CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS 11 / 22 12 April: Nicole Supported Keith at the ACM Awards Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017 RelatedFew Things Are Cuter Than Nicole Kidman and Faith Hill Dancing Together at the ACMs 12 / 22 13 May: Nicole Took the Cannes Film Festival by Storm Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey 13 / 22 14 June: Nicole Presented at the CFDA Fashion Awards Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo 14 / 22 15 June: Nicole Was Named Woman of the Year by Glamour Magazine Image Source: Getty / Rune Hellestad - Corbis 15 / 22 16 June: Nicole Cheered On Keith at the CMT Music Awards Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola RelatedKeith Urban Dedicates His Big CMT Awards Win to Wife Nicole Kidman 16 / 22 17 June: Nicole Hammed It Up on the Press Tour For The Beguiled Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 17 / 22 18 June: Nicole Celebrated Her 11th Wedding Anniversary With Keith Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:55am PDT RelatedAfter 11 Years of Marriage, Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman Still Feels Like His Girlfriend 18 / 22 19 August: Nicole Killed It During Her Press Tour For Top of the Lake Image Source: Getty / Mark Metcalfe 19 / 22 20 September: Nicole and Keith Hit Up the Toronto International Film Festival Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici 20 / 22 21 September: Nicole Took Home Gold For Big Little Lies at the Emmys Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz RelatedYep, Nicole Kidman Did Just Kiss Alexander Skarsgård Smack on the Lips in Front of Keith Urban 21 / 22 22 September: Nicole Hosted a Charity Event to Benefit Futures Without Violence Image Source: Getty / Meera Fox RelatedNicole Kidman Made a Point to Acknowledge Her Adult Children in a Post-Emmys Interview 22 / 22 Join the conversation Best Of 2017Nicole KidmanRed CarpetZoe Kravitz