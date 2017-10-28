 Skip Nav
Nicole Kidman's Birthday Message For Keith Urban 2017

Nicole Kidman Praises "Baby Daddy" Keith Urban on His Milestone Birthday

Nicole Kidman celebrated Keith Urban's 50th birthday with a heartfelt message posted on her Facebook page. "Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world," the Big Little Lies actress wrote along with a black and white photo of the two. "We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx."

Nicole and Keith tied the knot back in June 2006 and are the proud parents of two adorable daughters, Sunday and Faith. Although the couple rarely share photos of their children, they aren't afraid to show their public displays of affection for one another.

Kidman, who has been making the most of 2017, recently praised her husband following that Alexander Skarsgard kiss at the Emmys. "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world," she said. Something tells us Keith is feeling the love thanks to her sweet birthday shout-out.

