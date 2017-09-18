Nicole Kidman Emmys 2017 Speech Video
Nicole Kidman Fights Back Tears While Thanking Keith During Her First-Ever Emmy Win
If you watched the hit show Big Little Lies, which is based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling book, then you know just how emotional, heartbreaking, and magnificent Nicole Kidman's performance is, which meant her outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie win at the Emmy Awards on Monday was so well-deserved. After thanking her co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Kidman fought back tears while talking about husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Kidman, who plays a wife that is physically abused by her husband (Alexander Skarsgard), also talked about the importance of her story line and brining awareness to the "complicated, insidious disease." Watch her acceptance speech above!