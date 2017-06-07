Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Reminisce About Moulin Rouge (and Drinking Absinthe)

It's been 16 years since Moulin Rouge hit theaters, but the memories are still fresh for stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The pair sat down together as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series to talk about the experience they shared filming the 2001 movie. Reminiscing about their time training, singing, and dancing, Kidman insisted, "You were so much better than me! It's so true." Meanwhile, when they weren't shooting the movie, they apparently had some "pretty wild nights," as Kidman called them, with McGregor joking that he doesn't quite remember all of them.

As they laughed about their memories, Kidman acknowledged what it was like to share such an incredible experience with another actor. "When you get to share something like that together, it's yours forever," she said. "It's something we all created together and it bonds you in a very particular way."

Check out the pair's sweet reunion above, then see pictures of Nicole's recent date night with husband Keith Urban.