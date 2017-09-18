 Skip Nav
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2017 Emmys

We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban could be doing literally anything and still look like the happiest couple out there. The two, who have been married since 2006, got all dolled up when they attended the Emmys in LA on Monday. They kept up their habit of showing sweet PDA on the red carpet when they only had eyes for each other while posing for photos. Nicole is nominated for her role in Big Little Lies, and we can only imagine how emotional Keith will get if she wins.

Related
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
Nicole KidmanAward SeasonEmmy AwardsCelebrity PDA
