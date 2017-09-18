18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2017 Emmys We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet 18 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban could be doing literally anything and still look like the happiest couple out there. The two, who have been married since 2006, got all dolled up when they attended the Emmys in LA on Monday. They kept up their habit of showing sweet PDA on the red carpet when they only had eyes for each other while posing for photos. Nicole is nominated for her role in Big Little Lies, and we can only imagine how emotional Keith will get if she wins. RelatedWe're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 1 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 2 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 3 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 4 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 5 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 6 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 7 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 8 / 8 Join the conversation Nicole KidmanAward SeasonEmmy AwardsCelebrity PDA