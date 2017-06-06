06/6/17 06/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Twitter Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at Stanley Cup Finals 2017 Nicole and Keith Show Off Their Predators Pride at the Stanley Cup Finals 6 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn't contain their excitement as they watched the Nashville Predators defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 on Saturday. Donning custom yellow jerseys, the Australia natives looked completely in their element as they cheered on the home team at Bridgestone Arena. Not only did Keith sing the national anthem, but the pair was also caught sharing high fives with Martina McBride and her family during the game. And they're not the only country singers showing off their Preds Pride this season. Carrie Underwood, who is married to NFL player Mike Fisher, showed her unwavering support for her husband's team by posting a sweet video compilation of her and her friends attending his games. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 1 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 2 / 15 Go #Preds!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ljifWPjVQy— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 17, 2017 3 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 4 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 5 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 6 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 7 / 15 A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT 8 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 9 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 10 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 11 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 12 / 15 Seriously, ALL of Nashville is fired up right now. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eMTLLN1yvV— NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2017 13 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 14 / 15 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Terry Wyatt 15 / 15 Join the conversation Share this post Celebrity InstagramsNicole KidmanCelebrity TwitterKeith UrbanCelebrity Couples