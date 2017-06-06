 Skip Nav
Nicole and Keith Show Off Their Predators Pride at the Stanley Cup Finals
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at Stanley Cup Finals 2017

Nicole and Keith Show Off Their Predators Pride at the Stanley Cup Finals

Nicole and Keith Show Off Their Predators Pride at the Stanley Cup Finals
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn't contain their excitement as they watched the Nashville Predators defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 on Saturday. Donning custom yellow jerseys, the Australia natives looked completely in their element as they cheered on the home team at Bridgestone Arena. Not only did Keith sing the national anthem, but the pair was also caught sharing high fives with Martina McBride and her family during the game. And they're not the only country singers showing off their Preds Pride this season. Carrie Underwood, who is married to NFL player Mike Fisher, showed her unwavering support for her husband's team by posting a sweet video compilation of her and her friends attending his games.

