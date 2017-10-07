07/10/17 07/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Evolutions Nicole Kidman Through the Years Proof That Nicole Kidman Is (and Will Always Be) a Total Knockout 7 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty We can pretty much all agree that Nicole Kidman is a beautiful human being, inside and out. The Oscar-winning actress got her big break in 1983 and has been wowing us with her incredible performances ever since. Her multiple Emmys and Golden Globes aside, Nicole is also a loving mother — she has two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban and two older adopted children, Connor and Isabella, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. While a lot has changed in her career and personal life over the years, one thing has remained constant: her grace and beauty. See her incredible evolution ahead. RelatedNicole Kidman and Keith Urban's One-of-a-Kind Romance, in Their Own Words 1983 Image Source: Getty / Patrick Riviere 1 / 31 1988 Image Source: Getty / Impressions 2 / 31 1989 Image Source: Getty / Impressions 3 / 31 1990 Image Source: Getty / Deborah Feingold 4 / 31 1991 Image Source: Getty / Patrick Riviere 5 / 31 1992 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 6 / 31 1993 Image Source: Getty / Barry King 7 / 31 1994 Image Source: Getty / Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE 8 / 31 1995 Image Source: Getty / Tom Wargacki 9 / 31 1996 Image Source: Getty / SGranitz 10 / 31 1997 Image Source: Getty / Patrick Riviere 11 / 31 1998 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 12 / 31 1999 Image Source: Getty / Patrick Riviere 13 / 31 2000 Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper 14 / 31 2001 Image Source: Getty / TORU YAMANAKA 15 / 31 2002 Image Source: Getty / Joe Llano 16 / 31 2003 Image Source: Getty / Frank Micelotta 17 / 31 2004 Image Source: Getty / Carlo Allegri 18 / 31 2005 Image Source: Getty / Evan Agostini 19 / 31 2006 Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI 20 / 31 2007 Image Source: Getty / TIMOTHY A. CLARY 21 / 31 2008 Image Source: Getty / Charley Gallay 22 / 31 2009 Image Source: Getty / Denise Truscello 23 / 31 2010 Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 24 / 31 2011 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 25 / 31 2012 Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 26 / 31 2013 Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 27 / 31 2014 Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz 28 / 31 2015 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 29 / 31 2016 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 30 / 31 2017 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 31 / 31 Join the conversation Celebrity EvolutionsNicole KidmanKeith Urban