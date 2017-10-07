 Skip Nav
Nicole Kidman Through the Years

Proof That Nicole Kidman Is (and Will Always Be) a Total Knockout

2017
We can pretty much all agree that Nicole Kidman is a beautiful human being, inside and out. The Oscar-winning actress got her big break in 1983 and has been wowing us with her incredible performances ever since. Her multiple Emmys and Golden Globes aside, Nicole is also a loving mother — she has two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban and two older adopted children, Connor and Isabella, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. While a lot has changed in her career and personal life over the years, one thing has remained constant: her grace and beauty. See her incredible evolution ahead.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's One-of-a-Kind Romance, in Their Own Words
1983
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
