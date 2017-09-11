Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Could Not Look Happier After Becoming Parents

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were all smiles when they attended EIF's XQ Super School Live event in Santa Monica, California, on Friday evening. The couple, who officially became parents in August, looked as happy as can be as they shared a few laughs and struck a handful of cute poses on the red carpet. The event, which aims to provide support to the nation's high school system, marked Nikki and Ian's first official appearance since welcoming their daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.



While we have yet to get a glimpse of the little one, Ian broke the couple's vow of silence to pen a heartfelt Instagram note to Nikki days after Bodhi was born. Alongside photos from Nikki's gorgeous Fit Pregnancy shoot, Ian gushed about his wife, writing, "You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us."