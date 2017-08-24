24/8/17 24/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Kat Graham Nina Dobrev at Harper's BAZAAR Event in LA August 2017 Nina Dobrev Has an Adorable Reunion With Her Vampire Diaries Family 24 August, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty If you're still sad about the end of The Vampire Diaries, this mini reunion should brighten your day. On Tuesday, Nina Dobrev had the support of her former co-stars as she celebrated her September cover of Harper's BAZAAR at an event in LA. Aside from posing with Kayla Ewell (Vicky) and her onscreen best friend Kat Graham (Bonnie), she also snapped a few photos with Claire Holt and Danielle Campbell, who star in the show's spinoff The Originals. Following her initial departure from TVD after season six, Nina told the magazine she was absolutely terrified to leave, but her fear drove her even more. Even though these ladies won't be playing supernatural beings anytime soon, we are happy to see that their friendship is alive and well (pun intended). Nina With Claire Holt What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 1 / 5 Nina With Jessica Szohr and Danielle Campbell What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 2 / 5 Nina With Julianne Hough and Danielle Campbell What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 3 / 5 Nina With Kat Graham and Jessica Szohr What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 4 / 5 Nina With Kat Graham and Kayla Ewell What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 5 / 5 Join the conversation Kat GrahamNina DobrevThe Vampire DiariesClaire HoltJessica SzohrDanielle Campbell