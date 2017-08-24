 Skip Nav
Nina Dobrev Has an Adorable Reunion With Her Vampire Diaries Family

Nina With Kat Graham and Kayla Ewell
Image Source: Getty

If you're still sad about the end of The Vampire Diaries, this mini reunion should brighten your day. On Tuesday, Nina Dobrev had the support of her former co-stars as she celebrated her September cover of Harper's BAZAAR at an event in LA. Aside from posing with Kayla Ewell (Vicky) and her onscreen best friend Kat Graham (Bonnie), she also snapped a few photos with Claire Holt and Danielle Campbell, who star in the show's spinoff The Originals. Following her initial departure from TVD after season six, Nina told the magazine she was absolutely terrified to leave, but her fear drove her even more. Even though these ladies won't be playing supernatural beings anytime soon, we are happy to see that their friendship is alive and well (pun intended).

