We Need to Talk About Noah Schnapp's Performance as Will in Stranger Things 2

Minor spoilers if you haven't seen Stranger Things 2!

Any subsequent sequel of a global cult phenomenon like Stranger Things was always going to be rife with expectations. How do you follow up an acclaimed debut season, filled with compelling characters and a precise, riveting storyline and not disappoint the legions of dedicated fans? Well, as those who've wrapped the second season have come to know, you do it by delving deeper into the existing world, probing the right characters and introducing just the right amount of new stakeholders.

Perhaps the biggest player in this has been the character of Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp). He was largely sidelined for much of season one — you know, what with being lost in the Upside Down and all — and many may have dismissed him as solely a one-off plot-driver in the series. But in season two, he's front and centre of it all, both in terms of what happens in Hawkins, and most importantly, in Schnapp's delivery of a truly breakout performance.



We knew there was something fishy with Will after he vomited a slug-like creature after being rescued. And as hard as he tries in season two, a normal life just can't exist for him — he's that helpless kid that seems to weigh everyone else's life down, but somehow, doesn't. Schnapp manages to go from ailing problem child to (pretty much) a demon-possessed freak with phenomenal believability, sophistication and subtlety. What could have been read as a tacky, run of the mill role, becomes one imbued with a heap of heart and empathy — you want things to get better for Will, even though the events are at their core, supernatural.

In the case of Schnapp, most of the time, it's what's not said that's the most powerful — his eyes can convey 101 emotions at the snap of a finger. When Will's hallucinations begin to worsen, we feel his vulnerability and confusion in so much an anxious glance. When he tells Joyce, rather inarticulately, "I don't know", as she attempts to diagnose him, a mother's fear for her son becomes our own. In four words — "He likes it cold" — we immediately sense the sinister capabilities of the Shadow Monster virus. As Will frantically scribbles out drawings of his visions, we feel like we may be on the verge of an episode ourselves. When he's writhing on the ground in pain from the fire, you beg, just as much as the characters on screen do, for it to stop. When he's screaming, "let me go" from the chair he's tied to, you become mildly conflicted at the monster's trickery.

It's a huge emotional arc to take on — particularly for a 13-year-old — and although his character may have been scripted as such, it's the mark of a great actor to bring it to life so memorably.