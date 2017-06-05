 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Offspring Season 7 Trailer

Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer

View in slideshow
Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer
Image Source: Network Ten

Nina Proudman's journey is one many of us hold close to our hearts — we've loved, lost, rejoiced and cried along with her through the many ups and downs on Offspring. And somehow, it never gets old.

Season seven of the Network Ten hit returns to our screens soon and it picks up just a few weeks after where we left the Proudmans in season six. Nina has an increasingly curious toddler, Zoe, to parent, is about to embark on a new job as Acting Head of Obstetrics at St Francis Hospital, and on top of it all, is navigating the complexities of a new relationship with Harry.

Expect plenty of #newmum struggles, and of course, a Proudman family bombshell or two. Put simply, change — a lot of it, is coming. Check out the full trailer below.

Related
The Asher Keddie Sex Scene Everyone's Talking About
Image Source: Network Ten
1 / 5
Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer
Image Source: Network Ten
2 / 5
Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer
Image Source: Network Ten
3 / 5
Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer
Image Source: Network Ten
4 / 5
Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer
Image Source: Network Ten
5 / 5
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVOffspring
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
On-Screen Style
Is This the End of Nina's Style on Offspring?
by Jasmine Garnsworthy
Offspring Season 5 Episode 5 Recap
Poll
You Didn't Miss Last Night's Offspring, Did You?
by Stephanie Ayre
Troy's Fight With Judge Drew Heath on House Rules 2017
TV
by Ashling Lee
Which Seven Year Switch 2017 Couples Are Still Together?
Seven Year Switch
It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up
by Genevieve Rota
Offspring Season Five Episode Three Recap
Poll
Too Soon? We Need to Talk About What Happened on Offspring Last Night
by Jasmine Garnsworthy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds