Nina Confronts a World of Change in the Offspring Season 7 Trailer

Nina Proudman's journey is one many of us hold close to our hearts — we've loved, lost, rejoiced and cried along with her through the many ups and downs on Offspring. And somehow, it never gets old. Season seven of the Network Ten hit returns to our screens soon and it picks up just a few weeks after where we left the Proudmans in season six. Nina has an increasingly curious toddler, Zoe, to parent, is about to embark on a new job as Acting Head of Obstetrics at St Francis Hospital, and on top of it all, is navigating the complexities of a new relationship with Harry. Expect plenty of #newmum struggles, and of course, a Proudman family bombshell or two. Put simply, change — a lot of it, is coming. Check out the full trailer below.