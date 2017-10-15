 Skip Nav
Old Hollywood Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween

Elvis and Priscilla Presley
If you're thinking about going way, way back with your Halloween costume this year, look no further than these iconic Old Hollywood couples. From Elvis and Priscilla to Marilyn and Arthur, browse our costume inspiration here, then check out how to channel Marilyn Monroe or pay homage to Audrey Hepburn.

1 Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
2 Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller
Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller
3 Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
4 Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis
Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis
5 Elvis and Priscilla Presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley
6 Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn
Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn
7 John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy
John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy
8 Johnny Cash and June Carter
Johnny Cash and June Carter
9 Cher and Sonny Bono
Cher and Sonny Bono
10 Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
11 Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco
12 Feliciano Tavares and Lola Falana
Feliciano Tavares and Lola Falana
13 Clark Gable and Carole Lombard
Clark Gable and Carole Lombard
14 Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
15 Paul and Linda McCartney
Paul and Linda McCartney
