15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
15 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens

If you're thinking about going way, way back with your Halloween costume this year, look no further than these iconic Old Hollywood couples. From Elvis and Priscilla to Marilyn and Arthur, browse our costume inspiration here, then check out how to channel Marilyn Monroe or pay homage to Audrey Hepburn.

1 Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

2 Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

3 Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Image Source: Getty / Photoshot

4 Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Archive

5 Elvis and Priscilla Presley
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

6 Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn
Image Source: Getty / John Kobal Foundation

7 John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy
Image Source: Getty / Smith Collection/Gado

8 Johnny Cash and June Carter
Image Source: Getty / ABC Photo Archives

9 Cher and Sonny Bono
Image Source: Getty / Sydney O'Meara

10 Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

11 Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

12 Feliciano Tavares and Lola Falana
Image Source: Getty / Mondadori Portfolio

13 Clark Gable and Carole Lombard
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

14 Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Image Source: Getty / George Rinhart

15 Paul and Linda McCartney
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann