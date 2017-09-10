10/9/17 10/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Memes Olenna Tyrell Cat Memes People Are Using Their Pets to Honour the Baddest, Most Iconic B*tch on Game of Thrones 10 September, 2017 by Brinton Parker First Published: 8 September, 2017 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." Name a more iconic line . . . we'll wait. But as Game of Thrones fans know, a better one simply doesn't exist, because the mic-drop one-liner from Lady Olenna "Queen of Thorns" Tyrell is the most badass moment to come out of GOT's seventh season. It's no surprise that cosplayers are already honoring the character's shining moment through their convention getups, but one unexpected form of tribute that's emerged since the finale reigns supreme: the Meow-lenna Tyrell meme. Somehow, it makes sense that the species of animal most suited to Olenna's snarky, no-f*cks-given approach to life is the cat. But what we were totally unprepared for is how hilarious the memes of cats (and a few other pets) as Olenna Tyrell have become! RelatedThe Truth Is Here: Game of Thrones's Lady Olenna Looks So Different in Real Life We've collected a few of the best pet tributes to the ultimate "bad b*tch" of Westeros, and trust us: they'll have you giggling more than Olenna's savage clapbacks. "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/xlNzVlwWVf— Olmos. (@itsjustolmos) September 4, 2017 1 / 10 Tell Cersei it was me who peed on the carpet... #GameofBones #DemThrones #Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/6b9tfyZhcW— Azul Místico 🦄 (@Azul_Mistico) August 24, 2017 2 / 10 "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/7XxFfMMh78— 🌈Danuel Fetizanan🌈 (@DanuelFetizanan) August 15, 2017 3 / 10 "You see, I had never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” pic.twitter.com/nvVmXbxrGs— SHANOV (@That_Fiji_Kidd) August 17, 2017 4 / 10 "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." - Daenerys the cat. #GameOfThrones @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oW9tQ8VAkc— Alyssa Campanella (@AlyssCampanella) September 7, 2017 5 / 10 Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/IE1I8NJXY6— emily gurley (@egurlay17) September 2, 2017 6 / 10 "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/WjAR96peor— RoboPanda (@ludditeandroid) September 6, 2017 7 / 10 Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me pic.twitter.com/6U4ag2jZtY— Hell is Empty (@Sleestak) September 5, 2017 8 / 10 "tell Cersei, i want her to know it was me" pic.twitter.com/OcaV8FlA32— Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) August 19, 2017 9 / 10 The scariest thing in #GoT today, was me turning around to this after "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/le2sUspZLn— tmeehanz (@tmeehanz) August 28, 2017 10 / 10 Join the conversation MemesTVGame Of ThronesTwitter