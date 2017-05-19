 Skip Nav
OITNB's Taystee and Poussey Reunited For a Black Mirror Spoof, and Now I'm Sobbing
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

OITNB's Taystee and Poussey Reunited For a Black Mirror Spoof, and Now I'm Sobbing

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Orange Is the New Black.

If you've ever sat down for a Netflix binge and found yourself thinking that Orange Is the New Black could use a sci-fi twist, or maybe that Black Mirror could benefit from some of Litchfield's wisecracking inmates, brace yourself for the crossover of your dreams: Orange Is the New Black Mirror. In this heartbreaking (and heartwarming) dream sequence, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) gets a chance to reunite with her late BFF, Poussey (Samira Wiley), who died tragically at the end of season four. Dressed exactly as the characters from Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode, they meet up at Tucker's bar for a Jack and Coke and some truly adorable dancing. Get ready to happy cry.

