Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

#POPTrivia: How Well Do You Know Orange Is the New Black?

Season five of Orange Is the New Black lands on Netflix on June 9 and, as with all things we're obsessed with — we like to dissect every single detail of the show that we can. We visited the Netflix studios when they were in Sydney and took up residence in a replica Litchfield cell, to test our OITNB knowledge and get excited about the upcoming season. See how we did in the video above and head over this way for all the OITNB details we could find.
Image Source: Netflix
