Orange Is the New Black: Here's the Haunting Song That Plays in the Emotional Finale
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Finale Song

Orange Is the New Black: Here's the Haunting Song That Plays in the Emotional Finale

Warning: Spoilers for the end of Orange Is the New Black's fifth season below!

If you've already binged your way through Orange Is the New Black's fifth season, then you know it ends with a bang, literally. After a negotiation with Taystee for the end of the three-day-long standoff with Litchfield Penitentiary's inmates, the governor finally gives the SWAT team waiting outside the okay to take back the prison by force. As they charge inside and begin violently rounding up the prisoners, a select few decide rather than surrendering upstairs, they'll wait it out in the safety of the bunker Frieda Berlin made in the abandoned pool in Litchfield's basement. Along with Frieda, Piper, Alex, Red, Suzanne, Cindy, Taystee, Nicky, Gloria, and Blanca hold hands and wait for the SWAT team to burst in, which they do with a big explosion.

On top of being another one of the show's signature cliffhangers, it's an emotional, touching moment in part because of the song playing in the background: The Cinematic Orchestra's "To Build A Home." The beautifully haunting tune is the perfect choice to pair with a scene of the show's strongest characters facing down an uncertain future together, mixed in with heartbreaking scenes of best friends Maritza and Flaca being separated and sent to different prisons on the buses upstairs, as well as a nervous, pregnant Lorna left wondering where Nicky is. Listen to the song below, which might make you cry harder than knowing we have to wait a full year for Orange Is the New Black to come back for season six.

