Jon Is Actually the Latest in a Long Line of Aegon Targaryens

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

You can always count on a Game of Thrones season finale to be the source of a huge reveal regarding one of the show's many complex storylines. One of the most important plot twists to be uncovered during the show's season seven finale on Monday is pretty much a two-part double whammy. Not only did the episode tie up some loose ends and confirm that Jon Snow isn't really Ned Stark's bastard son but a full-blooded Targaryen, we also found out that Jon's real name is Aegon Targaryen. Upon hearing that, you probably noticed that there sure are a lot of characters in this story named Aegon Targaryen. To be clear there are about eight Aegon Targaryens.

Aegon the Conqueror was the first Aegon, and he's the one who built the Iron Throne after conquering Westeros.

Prince Aegon is the grandson of Aegon the Conqueror, but he never sat on the Iron Throne.

Aegon II sat on the throne after Aegon the Conqueror. He apparently stole the seat from his half-sister, who was next in line, by ordering his dragon to eat her. Aegon II eventually became mentally ill thanks to being heavily under the influence of milk of the poppy and was killed by his own men.

He was succeeded by Aegon III, his half-nephew.

Then came Aegon IV, who was considered one of the worst Targaryen kings of them all.

Aegon V was the brother of Maester Aemon and the father of Aerys "The Mad King" Targaryen.

Prince Aegon was the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Elia Martell (and he's also technically Jon's half-brother). He was murdered when the Lannisters took King's Landing during Robert's Rebellion.

Including Jon Snow, there have been eight Aegon Targaryens, though only five of them have sat on the Iron Throne in total. But that number might change soon, as we now know that Jon is the rightful heir to the throne, and Bran has plans to let him know that. With this revelation, things are bound to get just a little complicated, to say the least.