The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games
Celebrity Facts
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Outlander Cast in Real Life

How the Ridiculously Beautiful Outlander Cast Looks In and Out of Costume

How the Ridiculously Beautiful Outlander Cast Looks In and Out of Costume
Image Source: Everett Collection

Pretty much everyone on Outlander is such a damn good actor that sometimes it's easy to forget that the stars of the time-travel romance don't actually live in the 18th and 20th centuries. Like their counterparts on Game of Thrones, seeing them out of their historically accurate costumes can be quite a trip. From Jamie without that kilt to Murtagh in a graphic tee, check out the cast's best IRL looks ahead.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser
Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser
Image Source: Everett Collection
1 / 18
Sam Heughan in Real Life
Sam Heughan in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro
2 / 18
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall
Image Source: Everett Collection
3 / 18
Caitriona Balfe in Real Life
Caitriona Balfe in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
4 / 18
Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser
Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser
5 / 18
Duncan Lacroix in Real Life
Duncan Lacroix in Real Life
Image Source: Twitter user Duncan Lacroix
6 / 18
Tobias Menzies as Jack Randall
Tobias Menzies as Jack Randall
Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 18
Tobias Menzies in Real Life
Tobias Menzies in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / MJ Kim/RETIRED
8 / 18
Laura Donnelly as Jenny Fraser
Laura Donnelly as Jenny Fraser
Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 18
Laura Donnelly in Real Life
Laura Donnelly in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / Barcroft Media
10 / 18
Romann Berrux as Fergus
Romann Berrux as Fergus
Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 18
Romann Berrux in Real Life
12 / 18
Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie
Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie
Image Source: Everett Collection
13 / 18
Graham McTavish in Real Life
Graham McTavish in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
14 / 18
Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser
Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser
Image Source: Everett Collection
15 / 18
Sophie Skelton in Real Life
Sophie Skelton in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
16 / 18
Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield
Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield
Image Source: Everett Collection
17 / 18
Richard Rankin in Real Life
Richard Rankin in Real Life
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
18 / 18
OutlanderSam HeughanCaitriona BalfeTVCelebrities
