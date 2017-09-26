26/9/17 26/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Outlander Outlander Cast in Real Life How the Ridiculously Beautiful Outlander Cast Looks In and Out of Costume 26 September, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection Pretty much everyone on Outlander is such a damn good actor that sometimes it's easy to forget that the stars of the time-travel romance don't actually live in the 18th and 20th centuries. Like their counterparts on Game of Thrones, seeing them out of their historically accurate costumes can be quite a trip. From Jamie without that kilt to Murtagh in a graphic tee, check out the cast's best IRL looks ahead. Related36 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 1 / 18 Sam Heughan in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro 2 / 18 Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 3 / 18 Caitriona Balfe in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 4 / 18 Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 5 / 18 Duncan Lacroix in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Twitter user Duncan Lacroix 6 / 18 Tobias Menzies as Jack Randall What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 7 / 18 Tobias Menzies in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MJ Kim/RETIRED 8 / 18 Laura Donnelly as Jenny Fraser What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 9 / 18 Laura Donnelly in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Barcroft Media 10 / 18 Romann Berrux as Fergus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 11 / 18 Romann Berrux in Real Life Summer 🌴🔥⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NRpevgOCIb— Romann (@romannberrux) July 26, 2017 12 / 18 Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 13 / 18 Graham McTavish in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola 14 / 18 Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 15 / 18 Sophie Skelton in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 16 / 18 Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 17 / 18 Richard Rankin in Real Life What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 18 / 18 Join the conversation OutlanderSam HeughanCaitriona BalfeTVCelebrities