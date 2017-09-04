5 New Characters You Should Get to Know Before Outlander Returns

Hollywood newcomer Hannah James has been tapped to play the eldest Dunsany sister, Geneva. The daughter of Lord and Lady Dunsany, Geneva had a spoiled upbringing marred by tragedy thanks to the death of her older brother, Gordon, who perished in the Jacobite Rising of 1745. She's further described as being as "beautiful as she is headstrong," which sounds a lot like Claire, doesn't it? Her personality will contrast sharply with that of her little sister, Isobel (Tanya Reynolds), who is "warm, friendly, and genuine" and "inherently more likable."