What You Need to Know About the New Characters Joining Outlander Season 4
Image Sources: Getty / Robin Marchant and Getty / Angela Weiss

In totally unsurprising news, Outlander is barely halfway through season three, and we're already starting to obsess over season four. Starz recently announced that two key roles for the upcoming season have officially been cast. Each new character plays an integral role in Claire, Jamie, Brianna, and Roger's stories moving forward, so we're excited to see how Diana Gabaldon's fourth book, Drums of Autumn, plays out on screen.

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Aunt Jocasta
Maria Doyle Kennedy as Aunt Jocasta
Image Source: Getty / Robin Marchant

Now that Maria Doyle Kennedy's lengthy run as Siobhan Sadler on Orphan Black is at an end, we're excited to see the Irish actress joining a new series! She's on board as the strong-willed and opinionated Jocasta "Aunt Jocasta" Cameron. As the youngest sister of Ellen, Colum, and Dougal MacKenzie, Jocasta grew up with the family at Castle Leoch. Later on in life, she fled with her husband to an American colony in North Carolina, where she bought a large plantation with smuggled gold. Jocasta plays a big role in Claire and Jamie's eventual arrival in the colonies, since she offers them a place at her plantation, River Run.

Ed Speleers as Stephen Bonnet
Ed Speleers as Stephen Bonnet
Image Source: Getty / Angela Weiss

Downton Abbey and Wolf Hall alum Ed Speleers is playing Stephen Bonnet in season four. Without giving too much away, the villainous Irish pirate and smuggler's story will intersect with Brianna's fate in a horrific way. Fingers crossed the writers decide to switch up their interaction for TV.

