What You Need to Know About the New Characters Joining Outlander Season 4

Now that Maria Doyle Kennedy's lengthy run as Siobhan Sadler on Orphan Black is at an end, we're excited to see the Irish actress joining a new series! She's on board as the strong-willed and opinionated Jocasta "Aunt Jocasta" Cameron. As the youngest sister of Ellen, Colum, and Dougal MacKenzie, Jocasta grew up with the family at Castle Leoch. Later on in life, she fled with her husband to an American colony in North Carolina, where she bought a large plantation with smuggled gold. Jocasta plays a big role in Claire and Jamie's eventual arrival in the colonies, since she offers them a place at her plantation, River Run.