06/10/17 06/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Outlander Outlander Sex Scenes 39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander 6 October, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Starz Outlander is, without a doubt, one of the sexiest shows on TV right now. Leading man Sam Heughan is ridiculously sexy in real life, but he's particularly hot in character as Jamie Fraser, an 18th-century Scottish hunk who happens to be the soul mate of a time-travelling nurse. Together, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie make up one of our favourite small-screen couples, and we're not ashamed to say that their sexy scenes have made us blush more than once. Now that season three is upon us, here is a selection of the sexiest pictures and GIFs from the TV show. Warning: some are slightly NSFW! Image Source: Starz Let's start off lightly. 1 / 39 Image Source: Starz Here they are in the first season, just riding a horse. 2 / 39 Image Source: Starz Here's Jamie, making eyes. 3 / 39 Image Source: Starz They're just hanging out, with a twinge of sexual tension. 4 / 39 Image Source: Starz See? Barely touching. 5 / 39 Image Source: Starz You can handle this. 6 / 39 Image Source: Starz Oh, sexy bickering! 7 / 39 Image Source: Starz Then again . . . 8 / 39 Image Source: Starz This is getting more intense. 9 / 39 Image Source: Starz But it's still just cute, right? Nothing too crazy? 10 / 39 Image Source: Starz Maybe we spoke too soon. 11 / 39 Image Source: Starz Here they are doing that head-grab thing they love. 12 / 39 Image Source: Starz It's their favourite thing! 13 / 39 Image Source: Starz OK, aside from dressing wounds. 14 / 39 Image Source: Starz And cuddling in alleys. 15 / 39 Image Source: Starz Oh, it has begun. 16 / 39 Image Source: Starz The sexiness . . . it's coming. 17 / 39 Image Source: Starz Contact has been made! 18 / 39 Image Source: Starz Calm down! Here's another safe-for-work one. 19 / 39 Image Source: Starz You know what's sexy? Marriage. 20 / 39 Image Source: Starz Ever sexier? Wedding night. 21 / 39 Image Source: Starz That bed looks crazy-comfortable though, right? 22 / 39 Image Source: Starz They don't even care about the bed. 23 / 39 Image Source: Starz The tension is thick. 24 / 39 Image Source: Starz This might be the sexiest moment TV has ever seen. 25 / 39 Image Source: Starz What's that? You want a close-up? OK. 26 / 39 Image Source: Starz Here's a still photo, for your archives. 27 / 39 Image Source: Starz Look how sassy and adorable they are! 28 / 39 Image Source: Starz Alright, back to sexy. 29 / 39 Image Source: Starz You know what comes after all that sex, right? A baby. 30 / 39 Image Source: Starz He's all about ye, Claire. 31 / 39 Image Source: Starz The most perfect moment of all time. 32 / 39 Image Source: Starz Everyone deserves this much cuddling in their lives. 33 / 39 Image Source: Starz Oh, whoa. 34 / 39 Image Source: Starz Whoa! 35 / 39 Image Source: Starz WHOA, WHOA, WHOA! 36 / 39 Image Source: Starz Also, this. 37 / 39 Image Source: Starz Screensaver? For your personal computer, obviously. 38 / 39 Image Source: Starz And finally, this. You are all so, so welcome. 39 / 39 Join the conversation OutlanderTV