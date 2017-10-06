 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Outlander Sex Scenes

39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

View In Slideshow
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Image Source: Starz

Outlander is, without a doubt, one of the sexiest shows on TV right now. Leading man Sam Heughan is ridiculously sexy in real life, but he's particularly hot in character as Jamie Fraser, an 18th-century Scottish hunk who happens to be the soul mate of a time-travelling nurse. Together, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie make up one of our favourite small-screen couples, and we're not ashamed to say that their sexy scenes have made us blush more than once. Now that season three is upon us, here is a selection of the sexiest pictures and GIFs from the TV show. Warning: some are slightly NSFW!

Let's start off lightly.
Image Source: Starz

Let's start off lightly.

1 / 39
Here they are in the first season, just riding a horse.
Image Source: Starz

Here they are in the first season, just riding a horse.

2 / 39
Here's Jamie, making eyes.
Image Source: Starz

Here's Jamie, making eyes.

3 / 39
They're just hanging out, with a twinge of sexual tension.
Image Source: Starz

They're just hanging out, with a twinge of sexual tension.

4 / 39
See? Barely touching.
Image Source: Starz

See? Barely touching.

5 / 39
You can handle this.
Image Source: Starz

You can handle this.

6 / 39
Oh, sexy bickering!
Image Source: Starz

Oh, sexy bickering!

7 / 39
Then again . . .
Image Source: Starz

Then again . . .

8 / 39
This is getting more intense.
Image Source: Starz

This is getting more intense.

9 / 39
But it's still just cute, right? Nothing too crazy?
Image Source: Starz

But it's still just cute, right? Nothing too crazy?

10 / 39
Maybe we spoke too soon.
Image Source: Starz

Maybe we spoke too soon.

11 / 39
Here they are doing that head-grab thing they love.
Image Source: Starz

Here they are doing that head-grab thing they love.

12 / 39
It's their favourite thing!
Image Source: Starz

It's their favourite thing!

13 / 39
OK, aside from dressing wounds.
Image Source: Starz

OK, aside from dressing wounds.

14 / 39
And cuddling in alleys.
Image Source: Starz

And cuddling in alleys.

15 / 39
Oh, it has begun.
Image Source: Starz

Oh, it has begun.

16 / 39
The sexiness . . . it's coming.
Image Source: Starz

The sexiness . . . it's coming.

17 / 39
Contact has been made!
Image Source: Starz

Contact has been made!

18 / 39
Calm down! Here's another safe-for-work one.
Image Source: Starz

Calm down! Here's another safe-for-work one.

19 / 39
You know what's sexy? Marriage.
Image Source: Starz

You know what's sexy? Marriage.

20 / 39
Ever sexier? Wedding night.
Image Source: Starz

Ever sexier? Wedding night.

21 / 39
That bed looks crazy-comfortable though, right?
Image Source: Starz

That bed looks crazy-comfortable though, right?

22 / 39
They don't even care about the bed.
Image Source: Starz

They don't even care about the bed.

23 / 39
The tension is thick.
Image Source: Starz

The tension is thick.

24 / 39
This might be the sexiest moment TV has ever seen.
Image Source: Starz

This might be the sexiest moment TV has ever seen.

25 / 39
What's that? You want a close-up? OK.
Image Source: Starz

What's that? You want a close-up? OK.

26 / 39
Here's a still photo, for your archives.
Image Source: Starz

Here's a still photo, for your archives.

27 / 39
Look how sassy and adorable they are!
Image Source: Starz

Look how sassy and adorable they are!

28 / 39
Alright, back to sexy.
Image Source: Starz

Alright, back to sexy.

29 / 39
You know what comes after all that sex, right? A baby.
Image Source: Starz

You know what comes after all that sex, right? A baby.

30 / 39
He's all about ye, Claire.
Image Source: Starz

He's all about ye, Claire.

31 / 39
The most perfect moment of all time.
Image Source: Starz

The most perfect moment of all time.

32 / 39
Everyone deserves this much cuddling in their lives.
Image Source: Starz

Everyone deserves this much cuddling in their lives.

33 / 39
Oh, whoa.
Image Source: Starz

Oh, whoa.

34 / 39
Whoa!
Image Source: Starz

Whoa!

35 / 39
WHOA, WHOA, WHOA!
Image Source: Starz

WHOA, WHOA, WHOA!

36 / 39
Also, this.
Image Source: Starz

Also, this.

37 / 39
Screensaver? For your personal computer, obviously.
Image Source: Starz

Screensaver? For your personal computer, obviously.

38 / 39
And finally, this. You are all so, so welcome.
Image Source: Starz

And finally, this. You are all so, so welcome.

39 / 39
Join the conversation
OutlanderTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds