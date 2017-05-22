22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Wedding Page Boy Posing at Pippa Middleton's Wedding 2017 1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding 22 May, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 17 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews on Saturday brought out family, close friends, and even a few royals — but one of her guests, a young page boy, was having a little too much fun while mugging for the cameras. Pippa's sister Kate was tasked with keeping the tiny attendees under control — she was seen giving daughter Princess Charlotte a pep talk and shushing the group outside of the church, and as the little ones spotted the cameras outside, a blonde page boy took the opportunity to get some poses out of his system. In one photo, it appears he's throwing up a hand sign that's commonly used in the UK and Ireland to say "F*ck you." So, will this kid be the new Grace van Cutsem, who went viral when she was snapped covering her ears as planes flew overhead while Kate and Prince William kissed during their wedding in 2011? For what it's worth, Kate didn't look very happy with him . . . and Pippa probably won't be including these photos in her wedding album. RelatedSee Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 1 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / JUSTIN TALLIS 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 5 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 7 / 7 Join the conversation Share this post HumorCelebrity WeddingsWeddingKate MiddletonPippa Middleton