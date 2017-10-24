 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Ads
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby

Paris Jackson Singing With Austin Brown

Paris Jackson Can Sing Just Like Michael, and It'll Give You Butterflies

Paris Jackson lost her father, Michael, when she was just 11 years old, and in the eight years since his passing, the now-19-year-old has honored him in so many special ways. With "Applehead" tattoos, a sweet friendship with godfather Macaulay Culkin, and so much more, Paris is carrying on her father's legacy forever. But thanks to a recent video on Instagram, we're learning that she also inherited her father's talent, because she has his incredible voice!

Over the weekend, Paris took the stage at Soho House in West Hollywood to join her cousin, Austin Brown (Rebbie Jackson's son), as he performed his new song "Smile." The two switched off singing lines from the song while Austin strummed along on the guitar, and Paris's voice, especially its similar tone to Michael's, will give you chills.

Earlier this year, Paris starred in a music video and made her big modelling debut, and now she's stunning us with her voice. Is there anything she can't do?! Watch the video below and see just how talented she is.

Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record "Smile" and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out. ✌🏿

A post shared by Austin Brown (@austinbrown) on

Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesParis Jackson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Beyonce, Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at a Wedding in New Orleans 2017
Celebrity Kids
Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Outshine the Bride and Groom at a New Orleans Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Blake Lively Talks About Her Daughters on The Tonight Show
Celebrity Kids
Blake Lively's 1-Year-Old Is Already Dealing With Serious "Younger Sister" Struggles
by Brinton Parker
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby Details
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
by Monica Sisavat
Lisa Marie Presley Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Get a Rare Glimpse of Lisa Marie Presley's Close Bond With Her Kids
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds