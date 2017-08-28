 Skip Nav
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Award Season
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
Award Season
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban

Paris Jackson Speech 2017 MTV VMAs

Paris Jackson Calls Out White Supremacists and Nazis at the MTV VMAs

Following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month, Paris Jackson spoke out against racism and bigotry at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Monday. While presenting the award for best pop video, Paris took the opportunity to call out white supremacists and Nazis, telling the crowd, "Let's leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that, as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination." Well said, Paris.

Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesAward SeasonMTV VMAsParis Jackson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
See Every Stunning Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kendrick Lamar MTV VMAs 2017 Performance
Award Season
Kendrick Lamar Lights the Stage on Fire (Literally) at His VMAs Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Amber Rose Hair 2017 MTV VMAs
Celebrity Beauty
Amber Rose Looks Totally Different Wearing This Classic Hollywood Hairstyle
by Kristina Rodulfo
Katy Perry's Outfits at the MTV VMAs 2017
Award Season
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
by Marina Liao
Pink at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds