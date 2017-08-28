Paris Jackson Calls Out White Supremacists and Nazis at the MTV VMAs

Following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month, Paris Jackson spoke out against racism and bigotry at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Monday. While presenting the award for best pop video, Paris took the opportunity to call out white supremacists and Nazis, telling the crowd, "Let's leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that, as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination." Well said, Paris.