 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up October 2017

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up For the Second Time

After nearly four years of dating, Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are no longer together, Us Weekly reports. The on-and-off-again couple, who first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries, briefly parted ways in March but shortly reconciled nearly a month later when they were spotted holding hands. The last time they were together was in May when they showed sweet PDA and sported matching black outfits at The Grove in LA. While they remained good friends after their initial split, they are reportedly no longer following each other on social media. We're certainly going to miss their sweet moments together.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
Phoebe TonkinCelebrity BreakupsPaul WesleyCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds