Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up For the Second Time
After nearly four years of dating, Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are no longer together, Us Weekly reports. The on-and-off-again couple, who first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries, briefly parted ways in March but shortly reconciled nearly a month later when they were spotted holding hands. The last time they were together was in May when they showed sweet PDA and sported matching black outfits at The Grove in LA. While they remained good friends after their initial split, they are reportedly no longer following each other on social media. We're certainly going to miss their sweet moments together.
