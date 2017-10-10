Peter on Who He Gave His Final Survivor Vote to and Why

PS: Was your strategy going into the game to focus on the social aspect?
Peter: I think I played a really good social game, especially at the beginning. For example, in that Aimee blindside, I flipped from an alliance of five to another alliance of five. There were four people on either side, so to do that, I had to have relatively good relationships with everyone in the game at that point. So I was relatively good with my first alliance, and then every single other player who then came into my alliance. With mutiny, I fought hard there, it wasn't shown as much, but I did. I think what was a struggle was that all my allies got voted out, and once they left, I was left with a lot of people that I'd betrayed or didn't have great connections with.
I wasn't close with Jericho or Luke from mutiny, and obviously Locky and I never got along — he'd be like, "Peter, let's do something," and I'd be like, "no, I just want you gone" — not in those words, but it was pretty clear Locky and I were just never going to vote together. Tara forgave me after the Aimee blindside, but then when I tribe-swapped with AK and we tried to vote her out, she was like, "hell no," and never trusted me again. I had a lot of bad blood to an extent, so my game almost became about navigating through from a choice to a necessity, making sure that alliances on either side were even, so that way they all needed my vote. I think it worked pretty well, but unfortunately it didn't get me to the end, and where my game really well was not being able to get Jericho out of that final four.
PS: What did you find the hardest out there?
Peter: For me, it was missing family and friends. I was really close to Jarrad, Tessa, Anneliese, even AK and Ziggy before she betrayed me. Once Tessa got voted out it was almost like all my friends in the game were gone. I remember going into the game and answering a question about when I had felt lonely, and I'd said, never. But out there, I actually did feel a little bit lonely at times. It's hard, you've got a select group of people with different, big personalities, and they're the only people you can talk to for a long time. And then the ones you're close with get voted out, you're very much on your own.