Peter on Who He Gave His Final Survivor Vote to and Why

PS: Well, good job for coming out second. What did you think about the final result and who Jericho took to the end?

Peter: It was really difficult, because I knew Tara was easier to beat and Jericho had said he wanted to take someone he could beat. He knew Tara was easiest and I did too, so I was constantly trying to think of a pitch that could make him take me to the end. It was really hard, because I couldn't have gone into that Tribal going, "Hey, I'm weaker, take me" because not only is that giving the jury reason not to vote for me if I got there, but it was saying to Jericho that he could take Tara because Peter just said she's the stronger competitor. Then he'll get more respect for taking Tara and still smash her! [Laughs]

So my plan was to leverage Tessa's voice in the jury in saying that Tara was the weaker player, and say that, "Jericho, your game has been based on big moves and respect and making big plays, if you take Tara to the end, you're undermining all that. You're undermining what you've done for yourself, and that could really hurt you in the end, so that's why you have to take me." I didn't think it would work, and it didn't, but I thought it was the best option I had. I don't think there was any other pitch I could've gone with, maybe I'm overlooking something, but I was happy with that pitch. Unfortunately, I didn't get the result, but I don't think there was a real way to get there.

PS: That was a pretty good pitch. He was so keen on taking Michelle to that fire challenge, so he clearly likes risk.

Peter: Exactly. Although to be fair, I don't think that was too much of a risk for Jericho, because at camp, he would always make the fire. Tara, Michelle and I, we would just throw a stick in there every now and again. Maybe blow the fire a bit to keep it going, but we weren't that great! [Laughs]