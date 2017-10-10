 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already

Peter Conte Survivor 2017 Elimination Interview

Peter on Who He Gave His Final Survivor Vote to and Why

View In Slideshow
Peter Conte Survivor 2017 Elimination Interview
Image Source: Network Ten

Despite placing second in the gruelling immunity challenge during the Survivor finale, Peter couldn't convince Jericho to take him to the final two. (We can empathise though, because it was clear what the easier game was.) And although he missed out so narrowly on the final two, you have to applaud his progress over the 55 days. Not only was getting to the top three no mean feat, but the 22-year-old has also made plenty of ground with his family's acceptance of his sexuality. Since then, he's lent his voice to further the marriage equality cause, so you could say his Survivor journey has been more than transformative. Keep reading for Pete's take on the finale, his last Tribal vote and all those controversial "goat" comments.

Related
I'm Hoping That in Time Sexuality Becomes a Non-Issue
POPSUGAR Australia: How did you find that last immunity challenge? Peter: Oh, I remember before that they were like, "Guys, cheer up! It's your last challenge." In my mind I thought, I saw this one last year, this is the one where everyone cried and they were in pain! It's an endurance challenge, which means Jericho has the upper hand, and also, we don't want to get voted out. I was really scared going into it, but I was like, I'm going to go into it and give it everything that I've got, and that way, I can come out of it knowing I gave it my all. I did that, and I was very proud of it after it happened. I was quite nervous going so far into the challenge, you see it there, the waves crashing, and are just like, "Hmm, it's hard to get excited over this right now." Funnily enough, it was one of my favourite challenges in the end, just because you get through it and are so proud for getting through it. You're standing there, it hurts and you're shuffling around but you can't break any contact, you're balancing, you're getting beaten by the waves . . . The fire took the edge off the cold a bit, but it was still freezing and you're shivering and shivering. It was hours of torture!
Image Source: Network Ten

POPSUGAR Australia: How did you find that last immunity challenge?

Peter: Oh, I remember before that they were like, "Guys, cheer up! It's your last challenge." In my mind I thought, I saw this one last year, this is the one where everyone cried and they were in pain! It's an endurance challenge, which means Jericho has the upper hand, and also, we don't want to get voted out. I was really scared going into it, but I was like, I'm going to go into it and give it everything that I've got, and that way, I can come out of it knowing I gave it my all. I did that, and I was very proud of it after it happened. I was quite nervous going so far into the challenge, you see it there, the waves crashing, and are just like, "Hmm, it's hard to get excited over this right now."

Funnily enough, it was one of my favourite challenges in the end, just because you get through it and are so proud for getting through it. You're standing there, it hurts and you're shuffling around but you can't break any contact, you're balancing, you're getting beaten by the waves . . . The fire took the edge off the cold a bit, but it was still freezing and you're shivering and shivering. It was hours of torture!

1 / 6
PS: Well, good job for coming out second. What did you think about the final result and who Jericho took to the end? Peter: It was really difficult, because I knew Tara was easier to beat and Jericho had said he wanted to take someone he could beat. He knew Tara was easiest and I did too, so I was constantly trying to think of a pitch that could make him take me to the end. It was really hard, because I couldn't have gone into that Tribal going, "Hey, I'm weaker, take me" because not only is that giving the jury reason not to vote for me if I got there, but it was saying to Jericho that he could take Tara because Peter just said she's the stronger competitor. Then he'll get more respect for taking Tara and still smash her! [Laughs] So my plan was to leverage Tessa's voice in the jury in saying that Tara was the weaker player, and say that, "Jericho, your game has been based on big moves and respect and making big plays, if you take Tara to the end, you're undermining all that. You're undermining what you've done for yourself, and that could really hurt you in the end, so that's why you have to take me." I didn't think it would work, and it didn't, but I thought it was the best option I had. I don't think there was any other pitch I could've gone with, maybe I'm overlooking something, but I was happy with that pitch. Unfortunately, I didn't get the result, but I don't think there was a real way to get there. PS: That was a pretty good pitch. He was so keen on taking Michelle to that fire challenge, so he clearly likes risk. Peter: Exactly. Although to be fair, I don't think that was too much of a risk for Jericho, because at camp, he would always make the fire. Tara, Michelle and I, we would just throw a stick in there every now and again. Maybe blow the fire a bit to keep it going, but we weren't that great! [Laughs]
Image Source: Network Ten

PS: Well, good job for coming out second. What did you think about the final result and who Jericho took to the end?

Peter: It was really difficult, because I knew Tara was easier to beat and Jericho had said he wanted to take someone he could beat. He knew Tara was easiest and I did too, so I was constantly trying to think of a pitch that could make him take me to the end. It was really hard, because I couldn't have gone into that Tribal going, "Hey, I'm weaker, take me" because not only is that giving the jury reason not to vote for me if I got there, but it was saying to Jericho that he could take Tara because Peter just said she's the stronger competitor. Then he'll get more respect for taking Tara and still smash her! [Laughs]

So my plan was to leverage Tessa's voice in the jury in saying that Tara was the weaker player, and say that, "Jericho, your game has been based on big moves and respect and making big plays, if you take Tara to the end, you're undermining all that. You're undermining what you've done for yourself, and that could really hurt you in the end, so that's why you have to take me." I didn't think it would work, and it didn't, but I thought it was the best option I had. I don't think there was any other pitch I could've gone with, maybe I'm overlooking something, but I was happy with that pitch. Unfortunately, I didn't get the result, but I don't think there was a real way to get there.

PS: That was a pretty good pitch. He was so keen on taking Michelle to that fire challenge, so he clearly likes risk.

Peter: Exactly. Although to be fair, I don't think that was too much of a risk for Jericho, because at camp, he would always make the fire. Tara, Michelle and I, we would just throw a stick in there every now and again. Maybe blow the fire a bit to keep it going, but we weren't that great! [Laughs]

2 / 6
PS: Do you know how to make one now? Peter: Er . . . [Laughs] I mean, I know how to, I did it maybe twice out there, but I was more happy to keep it going. We had fire duty when I first went over to Asaga, and we had to stay for an hour to keep it going, and I always used to get perpetually freaked out that it would go out on me. Then people would be like, "What the hell Peter? How are we going to cook our food now?!" PS: What did you make of all those goat comments that Locky made? Peter: Oh . . . The thing is, I knew I wasn't a goat, and there were a lot of people on the jury that knew I wasn't one. Even after that, Tessa told me Locky had come in and tried to call me a goat, and she was like, "no, no, no!" It was still concerning because you're always worried about the perception, and when someone says something like that, you're thinking, is anyone buying it? I really had to defend myself against that. It was actually hilarious because obviously they film more than they show on Tribal and Jonathan had asked six or seven questions about what a goat was. It was getting to the point where I wasn't sure if they were targeting me, and I was like, "Jonathan! I am not a goat!" [Laughs] I wish it made it to air, but it didn't. It was pretty funny.
Image Source: Network Ten

PS: Do you know how to make one now?

Peter: Er . . . [Laughs] I mean, I know how to, I did it maybe twice out there, but I was more happy to keep it going. We had fire duty when I first went over to Asaga, and we had to stay for an hour to keep it going, and I always used to get perpetually freaked out that it would go out on me. Then people would be like, "What the hell Peter? How are we going to cook our food now?!"

PS: What did you make of all those goat comments that Locky made?

Peter: Oh . . . The thing is, I knew I wasn't a goat, and there were a lot of people on the jury that knew I wasn't one. Even after that, Tessa told me Locky had come in and tried to call me a goat, and she was like, "no, no, no!" It was still concerning because you're always worried about the perception, and when someone says something like that, you're thinking, is anyone buying it? I really had to defend myself against that. It was actually hilarious because obviously they film more than they show on Tribal and Jonathan had asked six or seven questions about what a goat was. It was getting to the point where I wasn't sure if they were targeting me, and I was like, "Jonathan! I am not a goat!" [Laughs] I wish it made it to air, but it didn't. It was pretty funny.

3 / 6
PS: Was your strategy going into the game to focus on the social aspect? Peter: I think I played a really good social game, especially at the beginning. For example, in that Aimee blindside, I flipped from an alliance of five to another alliance of five. There were four people on either side, so to do that, I had to have relatively good relationships with everyone in the game at that point. So I was relatively good with my first alliance, and then every single other player who then came into my alliance. With mutiny, I fought hard there, it wasn't shown as much, but I did. I think what was a struggle was that all my allies got voted out, and once they left, I was left with a lot of people that I'd betrayed or didn't have great connections with. I wasn't close with Jericho or Luke from mutiny, and obviously Locky and I never got along — he'd be like, "Peter, let's do something," and I'd be like, "no, I just want you gone" — not in those words, but it was pretty clear Locky and I were just never going to vote together. Tara forgave me after the Aimee blindside, but then when I tribe-swapped with AK and we tried to vote her out, she was like, "hell no," and never trusted me again. I had a lot of bad blood to an extent, so my game almost became about navigating through from a choice to a necessity, making sure that alliances on either side were even, so that way they all needed my vote. I think it worked pretty well, but unfortunately it didn't get me to the end, and where my game really well was not being able to get Jericho out of that final four. PS: What did you find the hardest out there? Peter: For me, it was missing family and friends. I was really close to Jarrad, Tessa, Anneliese, even AK and Ziggy before she betrayed me. Once Tessa got voted out it was almost like all my friends in the game were gone. I remember going into the game and answering a question about when I had felt lonely, and I'd said, never. But out there, I actually did feel a little bit lonely at times. It's hard, you've got a select group of people with different, big personalities, and they're the only people you can talk to for a long time. And then the ones you're close with get voted out, you're very much on your own.
Image Source: Network Ten

PS: Was your strategy going into the game to focus on the social aspect?

Peter: I think I played a really good social game, especially at the beginning. For example, in that Aimee blindside, I flipped from an alliance of five to another alliance of five. There were four people on either side, so to do that, I had to have relatively good relationships with everyone in the game at that point. So I was relatively good with my first alliance, and then every single other player who then came into my alliance. With mutiny, I fought hard there, it wasn't shown as much, but I did. I think what was a struggle was that all my allies got voted out, and once they left, I was left with a lot of people that I'd betrayed or didn't have great connections with.

I wasn't close with Jericho or Luke from mutiny, and obviously Locky and I never got along — he'd be like, "Peter, let's do something," and I'd be like, "no, I just want you gone" — not in those words, but it was pretty clear Locky and I were just never going to vote together. Tara forgave me after the Aimee blindside, but then when I tribe-swapped with AK and we tried to vote her out, she was like, "hell no," and never trusted me again. I had a lot of bad blood to an extent, so my game almost became about navigating through from a choice to a necessity, making sure that alliances on either side were even, so that way they all needed my vote. I think it worked pretty well, but unfortunately it didn't get me to the end, and where my game really well was not being able to get Jericho out of that final four.

PS: What did you find the hardest out there?

Peter: For me, it was missing family and friends. I was really close to Jarrad, Tessa, Anneliese, even AK and Ziggy before she betrayed me. Once Tessa got voted out it was almost like all my friends in the game were gone. I remember going into the game and answering a question about when I had felt lonely, and I'd said, never. But out there, I actually did feel a little bit lonely at times. It's hard, you've got a select group of people with different, big personalities, and they're the only people you can talk to for a long time. And then the ones you're close with get voted out, you're very much on your own.

4 / 6
PS: Who did you vote for at the end and why? Peter: I voted for Tara, mainly because there were a few things Jericho said that weren't shown that weren't the nicest towards me. After the fire-making challenge, he did a little taunt behind my back, and I had no idea until I got to jury villa and was told. At the vote-out for the final three, he sung "Baa Baa Black Sheep" while writing down my name, loud enough for the jury to hear but not loud enough that I could. Then at the final Tribal, three jury members hinted at the idea of sportsmanship or being mean to people and whether he regretted it, which he ignored, and I thought, well maybe he didn't realise. I think he was just trying to be cheeky and went too far. Henry blasted him for it, but Jericho refused to apologise. I thought, well, jury management is a huge part of this show, and if you're not making an effort to get my vote and basically saying you don't care about it, I'm not going to give you my vote. So that was my rationale. Jericho did play the better game and he did deserve to win, but he didn't deserve to win with the help of my vote. PS: What have been some of your favourite moments? Peter: I really liked the first challenge where we were climbing the ropes, and the balance beam challenge. I loved merge and the loved-one letters — that was a huge highlight getting letters from my dad. The family visits were also big, and the final four challenge, because I won it! Even the final challenge was incredible. It's painful and it's hard, but it's the most character building one and I think you learn the most about yourself from that. That meant a lot. I also loved just chatting and hanging out with people. I loved chatting with Anneliese about family and Tessa, too. When we were planning the Henry blindside, Tessa came back and it sounds stupid, but we'd been away from each other for a day, and were just so excited to be able to strategise together again, because we were just so much on the same page. We were running through the jungle laughing, dancing, hugging, we were just having the best time even thought it was the freakiest moment. It was so fun.
Image Source: Network Ten

PS: Who did you vote for at the end and why?

Peter: I voted for Tara, mainly because there were a few things Jericho said that weren't shown that weren't the nicest towards me. After the fire-making challenge, he did a little taunt behind my back, and I had no idea until I got to jury villa and was told. At the vote-out for the final three, he sung "Baa Baa Black Sheep" while writing down my name, loud enough for the jury to hear but not loud enough that I could. Then at the final Tribal, three jury members hinted at the idea of sportsmanship or being mean to people and whether he regretted it, which he ignored, and I thought, well maybe he didn't realise.

I think he was just trying to be cheeky and went too far. Henry blasted him for it, but Jericho refused to apologise. I thought, well, jury management is a huge part of this show, and if you're not making an effort to get my vote and basically saying you don't care about it, I'm not going to give you my vote. So that was my rationale. Jericho did play the better game and he did deserve to win, but he didn't deserve to win with the help of my vote.

PS: What have been some of your favourite moments?

Peter: I really liked the first challenge where we were climbing the ropes, and the balance beam challenge. I loved merge and the loved-one letters — that was a huge highlight getting letters from my dad. The family visits were also big, and the final four challenge, because I won it! Even the final challenge was incredible. It's painful and it's hard, but it's the most character building one and I think you learn the most about yourself from that. That meant a lot. I also loved just chatting and hanging out with people. I loved chatting with Anneliese about family and Tessa, too. When we were planning the Henry blindside, Tessa came back and it sounds stupid, but we'd been away from each other for a day, and were just so excited to be able to strategise together again, because we were just so much on the same page. We were running through the jungle laughing, dancing, hugging, we were just having the best time even thought it was the freakiest moment. It was so fun.

5 / 6
PS: How has your relationship with your family changed? Peter: It's pretty good, especially with my dad, it's much better now. Everything's just easy, and I feel like he's a lot more accepting and he also just understands and has more affectionate for me at the same time. I had a Survivor party the other night, had some contestants and friends over — even some gay ones — and having gay friends over was something I'd never really done because I thought it'd make him uncomfortable. But he was fine with it and was cool, I think he's realising how much of a non-issue it is and is getting better at dealing with it. He's embracing it, to an extent, and I can see he's really proud of me. It's amazing, it's really cool! PS: You've become a bit of a voice in the LGBTQ community since being on the show. Have you seen a lot of support come in? Peter: Yeah, I definitely have had a lot of kind messages. At the same time, Survivor's given me a bit of a platform, and while this marriage equality vote is going on, if I can do anything I can, I'll leverage that platform to get something across the line. Survivor will last a little while, but marriage equality will last forever.
Image Source: Network Ten

PS: How has your relationship with your family changed?

Peter: It's pretty good, especially with my dad, it's much better now. Everything's just easy, and I feel like he's a lot more accepting and he also just understands and has more affectionate for me at the same time. I had a Survivor party the other night, had some contestants and friends over — even some gay ones — and having gay friends over was something I'd never really done because I thought it'd make him uncomfortable. But he was fine with it and was cool, I think he's realising how much of a non-issue it is and is getting better at dealing with it. He's embracing it, to an extent, and I can see he's really proud of me. It's amazing, it's really cool!

PS: You've become a bit of a voice in the LGBTQ community since being on the show. Have you seen a lot of support come in?

Peter: Yeah, I definitely have had a lot of kind messages. At the same time, Survivor's given me a bit of a platform, and while this marriage equality vote is going on, if I can do anything I can, I'll leverage that platform to get something across the line. Survivor will last a little while, but marriage equality will last forever.

6 / 6
Join the conversation
Australian SurvivorReality TV InterviewsTVAustralian TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Sexual Harassment
Is This Why Saturday Night Live Didn't Touch the Harvey Weinstein Allegations?
by Andrea Reiher
Survivor Australia Interview With Flick Egginton
Australian Survivor
Flick on Her Survivor Experience: "I Just Played the Game How I Thought It Should Be Played"
by Carina Rossi
Sarah Tilleke Survivor 2017 Elimination Interview
Australian Survivor
Sarah Says Survivor Was Life Changing in More Ways Than One
by Ashling Lee
The Australian Survivor 2017 Fitness Challenge
Australian Survivor
Workout While You Watch: The Ultimate Survivor Fitness Challenge
by Carina Rossi
Can You Catch Moods?
Emotional and Mental Health
Just Like You Can Catch Feels, You Can Catch Moods
by Phoebe Youl
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds