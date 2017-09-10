 Skip Nav
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Pictures

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay have an envy-inducing love story, and their family is just as sweet. The couple, who first met on the set of Law and Order, are happy parents to three beautiful children. Aside from bringing them on the red carpet from time to time, Mariska constantly gives us little glimpses of their home life on social media. The duo first welcomed their son, August Miklos Friedrich, in June 2006 when Mariska was 42, and their daughter and son, Amaya Josephine and Andrew Nicolas, by adoption almost five years later.

Over the years, the actress has been very open about her journey with adoption and her desire to have a big family. Even though the pair faced a few bumps along the way — one birth mother changed her mind a few days after an adoption — Mariska admits that becoming Amaya and Andrew's mum was definitely "worth the fight." See the family of five's sweetest moments together.

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
