Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Instagram Pictures

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Love Is Too Pure For This World

If you looked up "relationship goals" in the dictionary, chances are you would probably find Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay. The couple, who first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, tied the knot in 2004 and have been giving us precious glimpses of their love life ever since. Aside from giving each other heart eyes on the red carpet, Mariska is constantly posting photos of their sweet bond on social media. From their world travels to their game-day selfies, you will no doubt swoon over their picture-perfect marriage.

