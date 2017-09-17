17/9/17 17/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Peter Hermann Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Instagram Pictures Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Love Is Too Pure For This World 17 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:51am PDT If you looked up "relationship goals" in the dictionary, chances are you would probably find Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay. The couple, who first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, tied the knot in 2004 and have been giving us precious glimpses of their love life ever since. Aside from giving each other heart eyes on the red carpet, Mariska is constantly posting photos of their sweet bond on social media. From their world travels to their game-day selfies, you will no doubt swoon over their picture-perfect marriage. RelatedThe Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Sep 5, 2014 at 5:28am PDT 1 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 4, 2016 at 9:37pm PDT 2 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:17am PDT 3 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 14, 2016 at 9:32am PST 4 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:15am PDT 5 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 7, 2016 at 1:09pm PST 6 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 6, 2016 at 9:18pm PST 7 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:58am PDT 8 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 6, 2016 at 11:43am PST 9 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT 10 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 23, 2015 at 2:04pm PDT 11 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:13pm PST 12 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 17, 2015 at 2:58pm PDT 13 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on May 10, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT 14 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on May 4, 2014 at 7:31pm PDT 15 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 8, 2015 at 9:27am PDT 16 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:24pm PST 17 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Feb 1, 2015 at 2:22pm PST 18 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT 19 / 20 A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:51am PDT 20 / 20 Join the conversation Peter HermannCelebrity InstagramsMariska HargitayCelebrity Couples