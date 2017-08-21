 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Music
Miley Cyrus's "Younger Now" Video Is Basically a Big Tribute to Elvis Presley

Will Peter Kraus Be the Next Bachelor?

Some Petty Drama About Peter Kraus Becoming the Next Bachelor Is Brewing at ABC

While we still don't know who the next Bachelor will be, we might know who it isn't going to be: fan favorite Peter Kraus. Judging from a seemingly pointed tweet from The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, Peter's behaviour in the finale of the most recent season of The Bachelorette is not what the franchise is looking for.

One of the biggest problems with The Bachelor is a question that has been plaguing the reality series since its inception in 2002: can two people really find true love over the course of just one month? If you look at all the couples who have ridden off into the sunset after the credits rolled and gone on to find their own happily ever afters (be it with each other, or sponsorships), there's definitely room to argue that, yes, going on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise can result in a contestant making a genuine connection with someone. Just look at BIP's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who recently welcomed their first child, or Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan Sutter, who have been married since 2003.

Then again, getting engaged after only knowing each other for one month is a pretty rare thing to find outside of the couples who meet within Bachelor Nation. Peter Kraus, one of the final two contestants on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette this year, cited this as his reason for not wanting to propose to Rachel, despite his passionate feelings for her (he said he wanted them to spend more time together as boyfriend and girlfriend first, but she refused anything other than a proposal and chose Bryan Abasolo instead). Their subsequent breakup was one of the most emotional moments in all of Bachelorette history, especially because, to many fans, it was clear that the love between Rachel and Peter was genuine. Was Peter so wrong for wanting to get to know Rachel before entering into a serious commitment? There are plenty of people who would say no, but Fleiss certainly isn't one of them.

While rumours swirl about who the next lucky leading man on the show will be when it returns in 2018, Fleiss posted a subtweet that really seems to be aimed at Peter.

Adding to speculation that the tweet is about Peter is People's recent interview with an anonymous source close to the show, who revealed that Bachelor producers see the former contestant as their "worst nightmare" because he couldn't be coerced into proposing to Rachel in the end. "The fact that no one could talk Peter into buckling under and just giving her the ring — and that he wouldn't play along — absolutely enraged the higher-ups at the show," the source said. "Including Fleiss, definitely. He is totally on their sh*t list forever, and there is no way they will reward him with a shot at The Bachelor. No way."

Reality Steve, who was one of the first to break the news about the Bachelor in Paradise controversy in June (among many other Bachelor Nation bombshells), also got in on the drama about Peter with a few tweets of his own.


Let's just pray that they don't bring Juan Pablo back for another try.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
TVCelebrity TwitterThe Bachelor
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelor
Leah on Her Dramatic Exit From The Bachelor: "Nobody Likes to Be Rejected on TV"
by Genevieve Rota
Amber Heard Tweets About Barnaby Joyce
Celebrity News
Amber Heard Has Positively Roasted Barnaby Joyce Over His NZ Citizenship
by Genevieve Rota
Matty Saying Goodbye to Leah on The Bachelor 2017
TV
Matty Didn't Mince His Words When He Let Leah Go on The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
Slut Shaming Leah on The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Quick Question: What Was With the Slut-Shaming on The Bachelor Last Night?
by Genevieve Rota
The Bachelor Australia 2017 Bachelorettes
The Bachelor
Here's Every Single Bachelorette This Year — Including Who's Been Eliminated!
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds