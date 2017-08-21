Some Petty Drama About Peter Kraus Becoming the Next Bachelor Is Brewing at ABC

While we still don't know who the next Bachelor will be, we might know who it isn't going to be: fan favorite Peter Kraus. Judging from a seemingly pointed tweet from The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, Peter's behaviour in the finale of the most recent season of The Bachelorette is not what the franchise is looking for.

One of the biggest problems with The Bachelor is a question that has been plaguing the reality series since its inception in 2002: can two people really find true love over the course of just one month? If you look at all the couples who have ridden off into the sunset after the credits rolled and gone on to find their own happily ever afters (be it with each other, or sponsorships), there's definitely room to argue that, yes, going on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise can result in a contestant making a genuine connection with someone. Just look at BIP's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who recently welcomed their first child, or Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan Sutter, who have been married since 2003.

Then again, getting engaged after only knowing each other for one month is a pretty rare thing to find outside of the couples who meet within Bachelor Nation. Peter Kraus, one of the final two contestants on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette this year, cited this as his reason for not wanting to propose to Rachel, despite his passionate feelings for her (he said he wanted them to spend more time together as boyfriend and girlfriend first, but she refused anything other than a proposal and chose Bryan Abasolo instead). Their subsequent breakup was one of the most emotional moments in all of Bachelorette history, especially because, to many fans, it was clear that the love between Rachel and Peter was genuine. Was Peter so wrong for wanting to get to know Rachel before entering into a serious commitment? There are plenty of people who would say no, but Fleiss certainly isn't one of them.

While rumours swirl about who the next lucky leading man on the show will be when it returns in 2018, Fleiss posted a subtweet that really seems to be aimed at Peter.

Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017

Adding to speculation that the tweet is about Peter is People's recent interview with an anonymous source close to the show, who revealed that Bachelor producers see the former contestant as their "worst nightmare" because he couldn't be coerced into proposing to Rachel in the end. "The fact that no one could talk Peter into buckling under and just giving her the ring — and that he wouldn't play along — absolutely enraged the higher-ups at the show," the source said. "Including Fleiss, definitely. He is totally on their sh*t list forever, and there is no way they will reward him with a shot at The Bachelor. No way."

Reality Steve, who was one of the first to break the news about the Bachelor in Paradise controversy in June (among many other Bachelor Nation bombshells), also got in on the drama about Peter with a few tweets of his own.

(1/2) This is what I'm hearing: They absolutely want Peter as the "Bachelor." Hearing he told them no. Now they're leaking stuff to People — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 17, 2017





(2/2)...pretending they never wanted him in first place. BS. They want him, he said no apparently, & now they turn the narrative around — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 17, 2017

Let's just pray that they don't bring Juan Pablo back for another try.