Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family

We're constantly inundated with lovely family photos of the royals on their duties and attending weddings, but it isn't often we see them being their natural, and in this case pretty hilarious, selves. Princess Eugenie can't keep her cool at the races, is an excellent selfie taker, delivers a devastating eye roll, and is a surprisingly big fan of nail art. Who'd have known Prince Andrew's youngest was such a cool girl? Read on to see Eugenie wave pip pip to her royal duties and enjoy a jolly good show.

She enjoys a good day at the races.
She enjoys a good day at the races.
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
1 / 21
And like us, isn't always group photo ready.
And like us, isn't always group photo ready.
Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby
2 / 21
She is shocked by the latest royal gossip.
She is shocked by the latest royal gossip.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
3 / 21
And always has a grin on her face.
And always has a grin on her face.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
4 / 21
Eugenie and her sister always greet everyone with a smile.
Eugenie and her sister always greet everyone with a smile.
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 21
She gets tense at the races.
She gets tense at the races.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
6 / 21
She is a fan of patriotic nail art.
She is a fan of patriotic nail art.
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
7 / 21
She clearly isn't shy in front of the Queen.
She clearly isn't shy in front of the Queen.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
8 / 21
She's a skilled selfie taker.
She's a skilled selfie taker.
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
9 / 21
Her mum is, just like ours, embarrassingly supportive.
Her mum is, just like ours, embarrassingly supportive.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
10 / 21
She enjoys a good giggle with her cousins.
She enjoys a good giggle with her cousins.
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
11 / 21
And an eventful race with her sister.
And an eventful race with her sister.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
12 / 21
She isn't shy to show her disappointment for a bad result at the races.
She isn't shy to show her disappointment for a bad result at the races.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
13 / 21
Her eye roll is iconic.
Her eye roll is iconic.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
14 / 21
Beatrice gets just as tense as she does at the races.
Beatrice gets just as tense as she does at the races.
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
15 / 21
She is a fan of cheering her horse on.
She is a fan of cheering her horse on.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
16 / 21
She sports Christmas-themed nails.
She sports Christmas-themed nails.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
17 / 21
She's a big Olympic games supporter.
She's a big Olympic games supporter.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Clayton
18 / 21
And the rain won't get in the way of her having a good time.
And the rain won't get in the way of her having a good time.
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
19 / 21
Eugenie enjoys a good night out with her friends.
Eugenie enjoys a good night out with her friends.
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
20 / 21
But is always smiling on her royal duties.
But is always smiling on her royal duties.
Image Source: Getty / Jeff J Mitchell
21 / 21
