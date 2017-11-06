Pia Miller Is Engaged and She Looks So Incredibly Happy!

Australian actress and model Pia Miller is engaged! The Home and Away star said yes to Tyson Mullane, her boyfriend of almost two years, and the pair was quick to share the news with their fans on social media.

Pia posted a beautiful picture of the couple hugging and laughing, captioning it with a few sentimental words. "In a hundred lifetimes," she wrote, "In a hundred worlds, in any version of reality. I'd find you and I'd choose you. Yes today. Yes always."

The couple first went public with their relationship in early 2016, when they were spotted holding hands around Sydney. Since then, they've become regular fixtures on each other's social media accounts, often posting loved-up snaps and sending cute messages back and forth. Congratulations to the happy couple!