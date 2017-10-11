 Skip Nav
Picture: New York Times Hitting Send Harvey Weinstein Expose

Remember This Photo — It's the Moment That'll Change Hollywood Forever

The Harvey Weinstein scandal is the type of moment in time that will become iconic — for the bravery of the women who've come forward, and for knocking Hollywood off its fundamentally sexist foundations.

The New York Times exposé that broke the story was researched and worked on for six months before it went live to the public — and the investigator behind it, Jodi Kantor, has shared an incredible image from the moment they set the wheels in motion.

"The moment just before we hit 'publish' on the Harvey Weinstein investigation," Jodi wrote alongside the image below. "Note the button on the left." The badge in the bottom left of the picture reads, "The truth is hard" — poignant words for a moment that launched the undoing of one of the most powerful men Hollywood has ever seen.

Considering the magnitude of what this moment has captured, it's bound to be the kind of image that becomes iconic — or as Rose McGowan says, legendary.

Image Source: Twitter user JodiKantor
