Kate Mara Pictures of Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Together Together, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Make the Terrific Two 14 October, 2017 by Lucy Kenny If Kate Mara and Jamie Bell were once members of the Fantastic Four, then together they make the Terrific Two — right? Sorry. The pair, who got engaged earlier this year and tied the knot in July, seem to have a love stronger than Sue Storm and The Thing combined. Funny enough, the costars, who started dating in late 2015, actually met many years before while working together on the Marvel movie. Kate Mara opened up on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May to explain: "We met like 10 years before and did a screen test together and had to kiss." She later added that it wasn't during the filming of Fantastic Four that the pair fell for one another, but on the press tour. Kate is stepmother to Jamie's son from his previous marriage with Rachel Evan Wood, which ended in 2014. She regularly takes to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her beau and in June thanked Dior after attending their men's show "Thank you @diorhomme for the fantastic show and for letting me be arm candy 🍭 to this hot guy" — a-dior-able! In honour of the newlyweds sharing their first married year together, read on for their sweetest moments. Image Source: Getty / Sonia Recchia 1 / 22 A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:24am PDT Image Source: Instagram user katemara 2 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Rochelle Brodin 3 / 22 A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user katemara 4 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 5 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff 6 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Paul Best 7 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea 8 / 22 Image Source: Getty / J. Kempin 9 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Rochelle Brodin 10 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Noel Vasquez 11 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 12 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 13 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 14 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Noel Vasquez 15 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 16 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 17 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff 18 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy 19 / 22 Image Source: Getty / MTV/MTV1415 20 / 22 Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis 21 / 22 Image Source: Getty / D Dipasupil 22 / 22