If you tuned in to Mary: The Making of a Princess on Network Ten a couple of years ago, you'd have been struck by the same things we were. One, we never realised just how romantic Mary Donaldson and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark's courtship was. From the secret rendezvous in Australia to the long-distance phone calls, to the asking of her hand in marriage, Fred was the perfect Prince Charming to Mary's humble "girl from Tassie" vibe.

Two, we had never really thought about how difficult Mary's decision to become royalty would have been. She left her family and friends and everything she's ever known, to move across the world into a formal, protocol-driven family who didn't exactly make it easy for her — all at the age of 30. Not only was she there to be judged by Frederik's mum, Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark, she also had to face a discerning, patriotic public, skeptical of this fresh-faced woman from Australia.

And yet, 15 years on, our Mary — will she ever shake that title? — seems to be on top of the world. With four gorgeous kids (check out their most gorgeous moments here) and 11 years of marriage under her belt, she's beloved by the Danish public, her royal family and, as always, the country she left behind. Here, we're looking back at 12 pivotal moments Mary has had since meeting Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, at the Slip Inn in Sydney all those years ago.