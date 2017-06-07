Prince Harry Launches the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney

Prince Harry is officially on Sydney soil! The royal landed in town on Tuesday night, ahead of a two-day visit to kick off the 500-day countdown to the 2018 Invictus Games.

This morning, he officially launched the Games' countdown at Admiralty House, where he began by recognising the victims of the Saturday's London attack. "Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London and we are reminded of that in good times and bad," he said. He's then set to attend a series of sport demonstrations in Circular Quay and stick around by the harbour to watch a sailing race.

The prince was previously in Singapore, where he attended an Action for Aids reception and took part in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.

