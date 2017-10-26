 Skip Nav
Pictures of Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy The Bachelorette 2017

It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette

It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten

It's official: Sophie Monk's found love, and it's with Stu Laundy! On Thursday night, she handed her final rose to the 44-year-old, telling him she was in love, too!

Stu and Sophie's chemistry has been palpable the moment he stepped out of that helicopter with the intruders. A chance meeting a year ago may have given them some common ground to work with initially, but over the course of the show, Stu has consistently made his intentions clear and they've discovered plenty of commonalities and shared outlooks on life (vasectomy or not). Take a look back at their best moments from The Bachelorette below.

It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
Image Source: Network Ten
A post shared by Stu Laundy (@stulaundy44) on

A post shared by Stu Laundy (@stulaundy44) on

A post shared by Stu Laundy (@stulaundy44) on

It's Love! Look Back on Sophie and Stu's Best Moments on The Bachelorette
