Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

Pink showed up in style for an exciting night at the MTV VMAs on Monday, and she wasn't alone. The "What About Us" singer hit the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their 6-year-old daughter Willow, who all wore matching black '40s-style suits. Missing from the fun was their baby son Jameson, who either stayed home because he couldn't get his suit tailored in time or because he's only eight months old. "I got to bring my family. . . three out of four of us," Pink said on the red carpet, adding, "It's a beautiful night."

Pink is receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award during the big show, and Carey took time to celebrate his wife earlier in the night with a vintage snap from 2009. Keep reading for all the photos from Pink's night, then look back at her best VMAs moments over the years.