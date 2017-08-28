 Skip Nav
Award Season
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
Award Season
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban
Award Season
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments
Beyoncé Knowles
Good Lord: Beyoncé Is Working Her Post-Baby Body Like the Goddess She Is

Pink at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

View In Slideshow
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty

Pink showed up in style for an exciting night at the MTV VMAs on Monday, and she wasn't alone. The "What About Us" singer hit the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their 6-year-old daughter Willow, who all wore matching black '40s-style suits. Missing from the fun was their baby son Jameson, who either stayed home because he couldn't get his suit tailored in time or because he's only eight months old. "I got to bring my family. . . three out of four of us," Pink said on the red carpet, adding, "It's a beautiful night."

Pink is receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award during the big show, and Carey took time to celebrate his wife earlier in the night with a vintage snap from 2009. Keep reading for all the photos from Pink's night, then look back at her best VMAs moments over the years.

Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
1 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
2 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
3 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury
4 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
5 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
6 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer
7 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
8 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
9 / 10
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsWillow HartAward SeasonCelebrity FamiliesMTV VMAs
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
Zendaya's '70s Summer Disco Curls Will Make You Stop and Stare
by Lauren Levinson
Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Welcome Second Child
Celebrity Kids
Josh Hartnett and His Girlfriend Welcome Their Second Child!
by Kelsie Gibson
Channing Tatum on Jimmy Kimmel Live July 2017
Celebrity Kids
Channing Tatum's Daughter Asked to Watch a "Real Movie" After He Showed Her Step Up
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Was Ed Sheeran's Date at the 2017 MTV VMAs?
Award Season
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
by Caitlin Hacker
Madonna's Twin Daughters Dancing to "Holiday" Video 2017
Celebrity Kids
Madonna's Twins Dancing to "Holiday" Is Actually the Most Joyous Thing You'll See Today
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds