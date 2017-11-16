 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Pink Carpool Karaoke

Pink Gives James Corden a Lesson in Singing Upside Down During Carpool Karaoke

Hot on the heels of Sam Smith's hilarious appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment, Pink has joined the long list of A-listers who've accompanied James on his drive to work. In the skit, the pair belt out a whole host of the singer's hits, from "Raise Your Glass" to "What About Us," bringing the drama with a bit of in-car choreography. Pink also discusses her epic crush on Jon Bon Jovi and shares some views on marriage, before reminiscing about her stint opening for *NSYNC (and her "friendly date" with Joey Fatone). The segment ends with Pink giving James a lesson in upside-down singing. Let's just say, things don't exactly go according to plan!

Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames CordenPink
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds