 Skip Nav
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff

Pink and Kelly Clarkson "Everybody Hurts" Cover at 2017 AMAs

Pink and Kelly Clarkson's "Everybody Hurts" Cover Will Knock the Wind Out of You

After Kelly Clarkson spent a few days teasing a highly anticipated joint performance at the American Music Awards with Pink on social media, we finally got to see them in action on Monday. The singers put their powerhouse vocals on display during a soulful cover of "Everybody Hurts." The AMAs will no doubt be full of other incredible performances later on, but these two certainly knocked it out of the park with their stunning opening number.

Join the conversation
Music CoversKelly ClarksonAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsPinkMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
by Monica Sisavat
Kelly Clarkson and Family at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
by Monica Sisavat
Pink and Carey Hart at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Pink and Carey Hart Show Up to the AMAs Looking — Dare We Say It — F*ckin' Perfect
by Monica Sisavat
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Selena Is Performing at the AMAs Today — Will She Bring Justin as Her Date?
by Genevieve Rota
Themes in Taylor Swift's Reputation Album
Music
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds