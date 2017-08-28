 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Award Season
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date

Pink MTV VMAs 2017 Performance

Pink's Powerful MTV VMAs Medley Will Give You Chills From Start to Finish

Pink made her triumphant return to VMAs stage on Monday with an incredible medley and mashup of her hits. She performed "Get This Party Started," "Raise Your Glass," and "So What," and ended with her new single, "What About Us." The new song, which is arguably one of Pink's most gorgeous ballads, was made even more emotional with a rousing interpretive dance routine.

Pink is also the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, making it her seventh VMAs win since 2001, and she arrived in style with husband Carey Hart and their 6-year-old daughter Willow in matching suits. Watch the spectacular performance above now, then look back on her best moments at the big show over the years.

Join the conversation
Award SeasonMTV VMAsPinkMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Once You See Vanessa Hudgens’s Dress, You’ll Immediately Picture This Popular Emoji
by Marina Liao
Taylor Swift Makes Fun of Tom Hiddleston's Shirt in Video
Award Season
Taylor Swift Mocks That Tom Hiddleston Shirt in Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
by Brittney Stephens
Ed Sheeran MTV VMAs 2017 Performance
Award Season
Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert Bless the VMAs With the Mashup You Never Knew You Needed
by Caitlin Hacker
Taylor Swift's Style in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Award Season
Wow! Taylor Swift Wears an Unexpected Array of Outfits in Her New Music Video
by Laura Marie Meyers
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Lyrics
Music
Holy Sh*t, Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Are So, So, So Loaded
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds