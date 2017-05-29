 Skip Nav
Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart Is Not at All What You'd Expect
Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart 2017

Pink's Push Present From Carey Hart Is Not at All What You'd Expect

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink is a total badass, and in case you had any doubts, the singer is here to remind you. On Friday, Pink showed off her push present from husband Carey Hart on Instagram, writing, "Thanks @hartluck for the push present 💕 I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fibre and chrome 😉" The sweet gesture comes months after Pink gave birth to their second child, son Jameson, in December. The couple are also parents to daughter Willow, whom Pink often gives us a glimpse of on social media.

Celebrity InstagramsCarey HartPinkCelebrity Couples
