Pink and Reese Witherspoon on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Video

Pink and Reese Witherspoon's Game of Never Have I Ever Is Full of Unexpected Joy

Ellen DeGeneres is back! Season 15 of the comedian's hit show premiered this week, with guests Reese Witherspoon and Pink sitting on her couch to talk all things . . . inappropriate? Yep! The two stars played a fun game of Never Have I Ever with Ellen, and they all answered questions that had to do with lap dances, sex in public places, and snooping through their significant others' phones. Watch the hilarious video above for your daily dose of happiness.

