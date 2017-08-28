 Skip Nav
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date

Pink's Video Vanguard Speech at 2017 MTV VMAs

Pink Dedicates Her VMAs Vanguard Speech to Her Daughter, and Now We're Crying

Pink has been making our jaws hit the floor with her inventive, visually stunning music videos ever since she first emerged onto the music scene in the early 2000s, and her incredible career was honoured at the MTV VMAs on Monday. After performing a slew of her hits, the "What About Us" singer took the stage to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Instead of thanking a list of people, she took her moment on stage to share a heartwarming story about how she taught her daughter, Willow, the importance of being your true self. It's safe to say we won't be forgetting Pink's acceptance speech anytime soon.

