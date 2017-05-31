Surprise! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Are Honeymooning in Sydney

Almost two weeks after their lavish Berkshire, UK, wedding on May 20, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' honeymoon destination has been revealed: they're right here in Australia! The famous couple was spotted arriving at Sydney airport on Tuesday night, having just flown in from New Zealand. It's believed before New Zealand they were in French Polynesia — call us biased, but they've picked some truly excellent destinations to celebrate their marriage in, no?

On Wednesday morning they were seen in a water taxi on Sydney Harbour, and they're believed to be staying at the Park Hyatt, where they'll have uninterrupted views of the Vivid Sydney light festival. Enjoy, Pippa and James!