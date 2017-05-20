 Skip Nav
Is Pippa Middleton a Member of the Royal Family?

15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal

She Looks Totally Chill With the Queen
Kate Middleton was welcomed into the royal family long before she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, and her younger sister Pippa has been by her side from day one. Although we won't be seeing Pippa on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour or setting up home in a royal palace, she's about as close to royalty as anyone can get without actually having the job herself. As she's set to marry tonight — with a tiny prince and princess in her bridal party and the future king and queen on the guest list — we take a look at all the ways Pippa is practically a princess.

Having Prince Harry on Your Arm Is a Good Start . . .
The younger brother of the groom and the younger sister of the bride paired up in their capacity of best man and maid of honor at the 2011 royal wedding, and got the whole world wondering what if . . .

She's Totally Relaxed With the Royals
She attended the Invictus Games with William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, back in 2014.

She's Pals With Princess Eugenie
They pair hit the red carpet together for a charity event last year.

She's Always Been Tight With Prince William
These two have known each other for almost as long as William and Kate have, and at university Pippa shared a flat with George Percy, whose sister Melissa later married William's best friend Thomas Van Straubenzee.

This Huddle
What we wouldn't give to know what was being said between Prince Harry, Pippa, Prince Philip, and the queen at the royal wedding. Although it looks like James Middleton is thinking the same . . .

She Looks Totally Chill With the Queen
Just hanging out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace like it's a regular occurance.

She's in Prince George's Official Christening Portrait
Plus she got to be reunited with Prince Harry.

She's Also in Princess Charlotte's Official Christening Portrait
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be page boy and flower girl at Pippa's wedding next month.

She's at Weddings With Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie
There's plenty of overlap in the social circles of Pippa Middleton and the younger Windsors.

She Was in the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant
Pippa; her parents, Carole and Michael; and brother James were all invited by the queen to be a part of the celebrations, and they were on a boat with some of William's close friends.

She's Been Invited Into the Royal Box at Wimbledon
AND had a chat with Condoleezza Rice.

She's Been to Church With the Queen and Prince Philip
While staying at Anmer Hall with William and Kate in 2015, Pippa accompanied the Cambridges to a Sunday service on the queen's Sandringham estate with various senior members of the royal family.

She Can Hold Her Own With the Queen's Lady-In-Waiting
She attended another royal church service in 2017 while staying with William and Kate, taking in her stride with the queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey.

She Likes to Do Her Part For Charity
Pippa hosted the Para Snow Ball to raise funds for disabled skiers in 2015.

She Looks the Part, Too
Pippa writes about British society for numerous glossy publications, including Vanity Fair.

