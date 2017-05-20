15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal

Kate Middleton was welcomed into the royal family long before she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, and her younger sister Pippa has been by her side from day one. Although we won't be seeing Pippa on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour or setting up home in a royal palace, she's about as close to royalty as anyone can get without actually having the job herself. As she's set to marry tonight — with a tiny prince and princess in her bridal party and the future king and queen on the guest list — we take a look at all the ways Pippa is practically a princess.