20/5/17 20/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Is Pippa Middleton a Member of the Royal Family? 15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal 20 May, 2017 by Marcia Moody 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Kate Middleton was welcomed into the royal family long before she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, and her younger sister Pippa has been by her side from day one. Although we won't be seeing Pippa on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour or setting up home in a royal palace, she's about as close to royalty as anyone can get without actually having the job herself. As she's set to marry tonight — with a tiny prince and princess in her bridal party and the future king and queen on the guest list — we take a look at all the ways Pippa is practically a princess. Having Prince Harry on Your Arm Is a Good Start . . . What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool The younger brother of the groom and the younger sister of the bride paired up in their capacity of best man and maid of honor at the 2011 royal wedding, and got the whole world wondering what if . . . 1 / 15 She's Totally Relaxed With the Royals What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo She attended the Invictus Games with William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, back in 2014. 2 / 15 She's Pals With Princess Eugenie What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett They pair hit the red carpet together for a charity event last year. 3 / 15 She's Always Been Tight With Prince William What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo These two have known each other for almost as long as William and Kate have, and at university Pippa shared a flat with George Percy, whose sister Melissa later married William's best friend Thomas Van Straubenzee. 4 / 15 This Huddle What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Paul Gilham What we wouldn't give to know what was being said between Prince Harry, Pippa, Prince Philip, and the queen at the royal wedding. Although it looks like James Middleton is thinking the same . . . 5 / 15 She Looks Totally Chill With the Queen What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool Just hanging out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace like it's a regular occurance. 6 / 15 She's in Prince George's Official Christening Portrait What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty Plus she got to be reunited with Prince Harry. 7 / 15 She's Also in Princess Charlotte's Official Christening Portrait What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Handout Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be page boy and flower girl at Pippa's wedding next month. 8 / 15 She's at Weddings With Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / - There's plenty of overlap in the social circles of Pippa Middleton and the younger Windsors. 9 / 15 She Was in the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Pippa; her parents, Carole and Michael; and brother James were all invited by the queen to be a part of the celebrations, and they were on a boat with some of William's close friends. 10 / 15 She's Been Invited Into the Royal Box at Wimbledon What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ADRIAN DENNIS AND had a chat with Condoleezza Rice. 11 / 15 She's Been to Church With the Queen and Prince Philip What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo While staying at Anmer Hall with William and Kate in 2015, Pippa accompanied the Cambridges to a Sunday service on the queen's Sandringham estate with various senior members of the royal family. 12 / 15 She Can Hold Her Own With the Queen's Lady-In-Waiting What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo She attended another royal church service in 2017 while staying with William and Kate, taking in her stride with the queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey. 13 / 15 She Likes to Do Her Part For Charity What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett Pippa hosted the Para Snow Ball to raise funds for disabled skiers in 2015. 14 / 15 She Looks the Part, Too What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Pippa writes about British society for numerous glossy publications, including Vanity Fair. 15 / 15 Join the conversation Share this post The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa Middleton