Pippa Middleton Is Married! See All the Pictures of Her Stunning Arrival

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are married! The 33-year-old publicist, sister to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, wed long-time partner James in a star-studded ceremony in Berkshire, wearing a stunning lace Giles Deacon gown. In attendance? Many of Pippa and James' high-society friends and family, plus Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, with young royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte acting as page boy and flower girl. Scroll to see all the pictures from Pippa's big day so far!