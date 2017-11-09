It's Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Against the Government in Steven Spielberg's The Post Trailer

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are two of the biggest and most influential names in Hollywood, but they've never shared the screen — until now. In the trailer for Steven Spielberg's The Post, the Oscar-winners tell the true story of the Pentagon Papers scandal from 1971. As The Washington Post journalists decide to take the story to print, they put their careers and livelihood on the line as they attempt to bring the government's lies to light. Needless to say, the film, which also stars Alison Brie, David Cross, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, and Matthew Rhys, couldn't come at a more perfect time. Catch the full trailer before the movie's release on Jan. 11.