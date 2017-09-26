If You Can't Bear to Let Pretty Little Liars Go, We Have Some Huge News

If you're still bummed about the end of Pretty Little Liars, we have news. Freeform has announced a new spinoff series called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Even though the story with Spencer, Hanna, Aria, and Emily has come to an end, we're veering off into a radical new direction with two very familiar faces: that's right, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are reprising their respective roles of Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal. While we won't be returning to the town where it all started (and we're likely not going to see any of the other stars), we're venturing into new territory with new characters . . . and a fresh murder.

The show is another book-to-TV adaptation from the same author who wrote the PLL book series: Sara Shepard. In a new press release, Freeform outlined the concept of the show: "Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier university to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi." Damn, sounds like all that death on PLL is definitely going to be a component going forward.

"The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

What's interesting is, the source material actually doesn't contain Alison and Mona. In the Perfectionists book, the main characters are named Ava, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Julie, and Parker. So in adapting it to screen, creator I. Marlene King is essentially mashing it together with the Pretty Little Liars universe she's already brought to life. But does that mean Ali and Mona are replacing two of these characters? Or will they join the club and turn the whole squad into a rollicking group of seven?

Here's what else isn't clear: is The Perfectionists taking place after the events of Pretty Little Liars? Do you mean to tell me that Mona and Ali, who have only just defeated a maniacal and evil twin, immediately stumble into the centre of another murder controversy? It also seems like the press release is keen on noting that Beacon Heights is a university town, which means it could take place in the five-year gap that resulted from the time jump on PLL. If that were the case, it would be pretty weird for Ali to never mention anything related to it in the "flash forward" timeline.

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see for ourselves to find out what the real deal is. Stay tuned as more details come to light.