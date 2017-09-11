 Skip Nav
Prince Charles Says George's First Day of School Nerves Are "Character Building"

Prince George hit a big milestone on Thursday: his first day of preparatory school! Despite having his dad, Prince William, by his side, the 4-year-old royal looked adorably nervous as he arrived at Thomas's Battersea School in London on Thursday. And his grandfather, Prince Charles, seems to understand why George felt that way. "Poor old thing," Charles told ITV News that same day. "He's being left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away is always the problem." Still, Charles believes the experience was good for George in the end. "It's character building, I suppose," he added.

Charles was also asked if he gave George any advice before his first day, to which he replied, "Of course not. He wouldn't take it from me I don't think at that age. At that age, you don't worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a big older." Sadly, Kate Middleton also wasn't there to accompany George as she is currently expecting her third child and is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, but she was reportedly "desperately sad that she couldn't make it."

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
